Public Safety

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving

When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Shopee, southeast Asia's answer to Amazon, is closing shop in 4 countries and laying off staff days after its billionaire founder said he'd forgo a salary

Ecommerce platform Shopee is laying off HR, regional ops, marketing, engineering staff. Shopee was launched in seven Southeast Asia markets in 2015 and now operates in 13 countries. Shopee reported a loss of $931.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, widening significantly compared to 2021. Shopee, a Singapore-headquartered ecommerce...
With new UK port worker strikes, Ford's supply chain problems aren't over

Liverpool dock workers are striking for eight days over inflation-linked wage demands, while Felixstowe dock workers are to strike a second time on Sunday. Both European strikes come as more shipping vessels are heading to already congested German and Netherlands ports. Ford, which warned this week of an extra $1...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
