UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle
LONDON — (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones' bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. "Where should I magically...
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Electric car charging stations are being targeted by hackers – and the entire power grid could be at risk
HACKERS are beginning to target electric vehicle [EV] charging stations. Individual EV owners are at risk — but the bigger danger is an all-out ransomware attack that would cost station operators millions. A large-scale electric charging station hack could result in entire charging outposts being disabled. EV charging station...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
A Taiwanese Chip Giant Is Caught Between the US and China—and It’s Thriving
When U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, she vowed support for the self-ruled democracy at a time when it seemed to need it. An increasingly powerful China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, had sought to weaken the island’s international standing, and Chinese nationalists’ calls for an invasion had grown louder. By traveling to Taipei in defiance of Beijing’s protest, Pelosi said, she wanted to demonstrate the U.S.’ commitment to help Taiwan defend its freedom.
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack
The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
Shopee, southeast Asia's answer to Amazon, is closing shop in 4 countries and laying off staff days after its billionaire founder said he'd forgo a salary
Ecommerce platform Shopee is laying off HR, regional ops, marketing, engineering staff. Shopee was launched in seven Southeast Asia markets in 2015 and now operates in 13 countries. Shopee reported a loss of $931.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, widening significantly compared to 2021. Shopee, a Singapore-headquartered ecommerce...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
CNBC
With new UK port worker strikes, Ford's supply chain problems aren't over
Liverpool dock workers are striking for eight days over inflation-linked wage demands, while Felixstowe dock workers are to strike a second time on Sunday. Both European strikes come as more shipping vessels are heading to already congested German and Netherlands ports. Ford, which warned this week of an extra $1...
What A "Historic" Release and Refill of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Means for Markets
The Middle East oil embargo of 1973 spurred the creation of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, to safeguard U.S. national energy security against such events in the future. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has dropped from over 612 million barrels to under 445 million barrels, its lowest level since 1985,...
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don't go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1...
South Africa’s farm exports are an economic lifeline – with weak spots
International trade has been at the core of South Africa’s agricultural progress since the early 2000s. Since 1994, the country has excelled in opening up new markets, as evidenced by several free trade agreements with critical regional and international markets. The country exports roughly half of its produce in...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Apple helps Taiwan export orders resume growth in August, outlook mixed
TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders unexpectedly expanded in August on strong demand for technology and new consumer electronics product launches like iPhones even as the island's largest market China faced continued headwinds.
Biden administration picks former Chicago, DC transportation leader to head EV charging program
Washington, DC CNN Business — Gabe Klein, who has led transportation departments in Washington, DC and Chicago, will head the Biden administration’s $7.5 billion program to build out the country’s electric vehicle charging network. Klein will serve as executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and...
UK's top manufacturing body slashes forecasts for 2023
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers association on Thursday slashed its forecast for growth in factory output next year, citing huge uncertainty around demand and energy prices.
