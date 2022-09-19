Read full article on original website
South Korean Government Seeks To Revoke Do Kwon's Passport: Report
The South Korean Ministry of Finance has declared that it is seeking to revoke the passports of Do Kwon, a co-founder of Terra blockchain, and five other individuals associated with the beleaguered project, according to a report. Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo stated Dan Sung-Han, the director of the Seoul...
South Korea asks Interpol to prevent Terra founder from fleeing extradition
South Korean authorities have asked Interpol for a red notice to prevent the crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon from fleeing extradition, days after the Terra founder denied being “on the run” in a message posted to his Twitter account. The international cat-and-mouse chase comes amid another collapse in the...
South Korea upgrades wanted status of Terra founder Do Kwon, asks for red notice
South Korea has asked Interpol to issue a red alert notice for Terra’s founder Do Kwon, Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the report, the South Korean prosecutors have requested the cancellation of Kwon’s South Korean passport because he was “on the run” and uncooperative.
South Korean prosecutors say Do Kwon ‘obviously on the run’, ask Interpol to issue red notice
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said that Kwon was not cooperating with the investigation and had told them (through his lawyer last month) that he had no intention to appear for questioning, according to official statements cited by local media Yonhap. The prosecutors have asked Seoul’s foreign ministry to revoke Kwon’s passport and said they have “circumstantial evidence” that Kwon is attempting to escape.
Terra chief faces arrest as South Korea ramps up global manhunt
“Fight or flight” is a threat response hard-wired into our psychological make-up before our ancestors even learned to make fire. Today, it has a very modern application — in crypto. Flight is something in which Terraform Labs chief executive Do Kwon — to give him his full name,...
Woman Arrested in South Korea After Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases in New Zealand
A woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two young children were found stuffed in suitcases in New Zealand in what police described as a “very challenging” investigation.New Zealand Police confirmed the arrest, revealing South Korean authorities arrested the woman on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts as a result of a request by New Zealand Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the South Korea, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.The...
Taiwan's tech billionaire plans to train 3 million 'black bear warriors' to combat China
A Taiwanese tech tycoon plans to defend against a possible "Chinese invasion" by training three million "black bear warriors." A retired Taiwanese tech tycoon said he plans to use his wealth to train these "civilian warriors," according to a report published by Taiwan News on Thursday. "The Chinese Communist Party's...
Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei's military shot down a drone in its airspace off the Chinese coast
China has sent 14 fighter jets across the Taiwan Strait median line in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down. The defence ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier in the sabre-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.
Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South
When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats
A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will arrive at a southeastern South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training meant to boost the allies' military readiness and to show "the firm resolve by the Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean navy said in a statement. It...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
North Korea cracks down on soldiers singing and joking like ‘South Koreans’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is cracking down on South Korean culture infiltrating its military ranks after soldiers in a talent show were caught performing in ways that resemble the South’s flashy television programs, sources in the country told RFA.
S.Korea's Yoon urges closer communication with China over U.S. missile shield
SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that close communication with China is needed to ensure that a U.S. missile defence system stationed in South Korea will not pose a hurdle to bilateral ties, Yoon's office said.
South Korean lawmaker proposes bill for pop celebrities like BTS to serve alternative military duty
A lawmaker from South Korea’s main opposition party has proposed a revision bill to allow pop celebrities to serve an alternative form of service in place of compulsory military duty. On September 19, representative Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill that mandates pop celebrities...
South Korean defence minister responds to proposals for BTS’ military exemption
South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup has responded to calls for a revision bill to allow pop celebrities like BTS to serve alternate forms of military service. On September 19, representative Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill that mandates pop celebrities who have received merits from the government — such as BTS’ Order of Cultural Merit awarded by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 — should be allowed to serve an alternative form of military service.
