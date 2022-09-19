ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

South Korean Government Seeks To Revoke Do Kwon's Passport: Report

The South Korean Ministry of Finance has declared that it is seeking to revoke the passports of Do Kwon, a co-founder of Terra blockchain, and five other individuals associated with the beleaguered project, according to a report. Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo stated Dan Sung-Han, the director of the Seoul...
WORLD
TechCrunch

South Korean prosecutors say Do Kwon ‘obviously on the run’, ask Interpol to issue red notice

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office said that Kwon was not cooperating with the investigation and had told them (through his lawyer last month) that he had no intention to appear for questioning, according to official statements cited by local media Yonhap. The prosecutors have asked Seoul’s foreign ministry to revoke Kwon’s passport and said they have “circumstantial evidence” that Kwon is attempting to escape.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3#South Korean#Singaporean#Reuters
forkast.news

Terra chief faces arrest as South Korea ramps up global manhunt

“Fight or flight” is a threat response hard-wired into our psychological make-up before our ancestors even learned to make fire. Today, it has a very modern application — in crypto. Flight is something in which Terraform Labs chief executive Do Kwon — to give him his full name,...
MARKETS
TheDailyBeast

Woman Arrested in South Korea After Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases in New Zealand

A woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two young children were found stuffed in suitcases in New Zealand in what police described as a “very challenging” investigation.New Zealand Police confirmed the arrest, revealing South Korean authorities arrested the woman on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts as a result of a request by New Zealand Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the South Korea, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AFP

Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats

A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will arrive at a southeastern South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training meant to boost the allies' military readiness and to show "the firm resolve by the Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean navy said in a statement. It...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea cracks down on soldiers singing and joking like ‘South Koreans’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is cracking down on South Korean culture infiltrating its military ranks after soldiers in a talent show were caught performing in ways that resemble the South’s flashy television programs, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
NME

South Korean defence minister responds to proposals for BTS’ military exemption

South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup has responded to calls for a revision bill to allow pop celebrities like BTS to serve alternate forms of military service. On September 19, representative Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill that mandates pop celebrities who have received merits from the government — such as BTS’ Order of Cultural Merit awarded by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018 — should be allowed to serve an alternative form of military service.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy