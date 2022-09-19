A woman has been arrested in South Korea after the remains of two young children were found stuffed in suitcases in New Zealand in what police described as a “very challenging” investigation.New Zealand Police confirmed the arrest, revealing South Korean authorities arrested the woman on a Korean arrest warrant pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims.The arrest warrant was issued by the Korean courts as a result of a request by New Zealand Police for an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the South Korea, said Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua.The...

