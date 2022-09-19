Read full article on original website
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Student loan forgiveness now extended to public servants in New York: Governor Hochul’s Office
Student loan forgiveness has now been extended to public servants of New York State, according to the latest from the Governor’s Office. The average New Yorker, who qualifies for the program, can have nearly $61,000 in student debt loans forgiven and this expansion now provides even more of that opportunity.
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals
New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
Stimulus update: Exact date $270 direct payment checks to be sent out in New York revealed
Roughly 1.75 million New Yorkers can expect a $270 stimulus check sometime before Oct. 31 as part of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to ease the burden of inflation in the state. The Department of Taxation and Finance said there is no clear timeline for when the checks will...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers
As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
Food Stamps: New York Governor Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a supplemental allotment in September totaling about $234 million in federal funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul said...
New York Sending Support to Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Devastation
I have to admit that my heart leapt into my throat when I saw photos and videos posted to social media by my favorite high school teacher from Upstate New York who has retired to Puerto Rico. Ahead of Hurricane Fiona, my teacher was sharing a live video and suddenly,...
New Bill Draws Consequences For NY Police Who Obscure Their Identity
A new law is currently in the assembly committee in the New York State Senate that would drastically affect how police officers can conduct themselves in public. Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines, and there's even a hotline that would accompany the law to report infractions. Here are the details.
Is Delta-8 Legal in New York?
If we give you a straightforward answer without wasting your time, delta-8 THC is not legal in New York. However, numerous Google links show different answers to the legal status of delta-8 THC and cannabinoid hemp products in New York that will make your mind confused. As per the New...
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
How To: Register to Vote, Cast a Ballot in New York State
New Yorkers have a variety of ways to register to vote. With the next election coming up on Nov.8, there’s still time to sign up, with Oct. 14 the last day for the November vote.
New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness
A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
Albany DA Probes Alleged Fake Signatures Boosting GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin
An investigation is underway into thousands of duplicate signatures that reportedly ended up on nominating petitions to get Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on a third-party ballot line in the New York governor’s race. Albany County District Attorney David Soares and the state Board of Elections are focused on John...
Hurricane Fiona now Category 3 storm; NY and NJ sending aid to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona is blasting the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remain without electricity or running water Tuesday.
