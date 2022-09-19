ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals

New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?

One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Southern Tier Farmers Await Federal Debt Relief Action

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is urging the United States Department of Agriculture to act quickly on a part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that would provide over three-billion dollars in economic relief for small farms. Gillibrand, along with fellow Democrat, 18th District Congressman Sean Patrick...
New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rain fall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican […]
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Study Ranks New York as Best State for Teachers

As the school year gets started focus has returned to how fairly teachers are treated for their work, and a new study ranked New York as the best state for teachers. The study, done by WalletHub, ranked each state by a variety of factors covering both teacher compensation and each state's investment in their students. New York ranked in the top half of all categories and finished above Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington for the top spot as most teacher-friendly.
Is Delta-8 Legal in New York?

If we give you a straightforward answer without wasting your time, delta-8 THC is not legal in New York. However, numerous Google links show different answers to the legal status of delta-8 THC and cannabinoid hemp products in New York that will make your mind confused. As per the New...
New Legislation Enables Public Servants’ Immediate Access to Student Loan Forgiveness

A shot of Boston Town Hall in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently simplified access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program across New York state. PSLF rewards public service work via cancellation of a portion of borrowers’ federal student loans, requiring full-time employment and one hundred and twenty qualifying payments toward their existing student loan before it is forgiven.
