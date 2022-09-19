ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Daily World

Ja Rule and The Painted House Make Donations to Morehouse, Other HBCUs

Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas joined Ja Rule (ICONN / The Painted House) Tanya Sam (The Painted House), Herb Rice (The Painted House) and Zeev Klein (House of First) this week to accept the contribution which will go toward funding the President’s Innovation Fund. #607 Black is Beautiful collection...
Atlanta Daily World

Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $11.5M from Historically Black Medical Colleges Initiative

New CZI Program Brings Together Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles Drew University College of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College to Accelerate Precision Health. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the nation’s three other Historically Black...
CBS 46

Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
fox5atlanta.com

103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday. "Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey. It's a day she knows well. Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave...
fox5atlanta.com

Oscar-winner Ron Howard announces new entertainment industry platform

ATLANTA - Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is announcing the launch of a new professional network for the booming film and television industry here in Atlanta. Howard exclusively talked with Good Day Atlanta about Impact, which essentially works like a LinkedIn for those in the entertainment business. Howard says the idea is to make hiring faster and easier and to help beginners get their foot and the door and be seen by prospective employers.
TheAtlantaVoice

Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles

This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia.  Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
TravelNoire

Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic

Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
saportareport.com

Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems

Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
