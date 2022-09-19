Read full article on original website
Atlanta Daily World
Ja Rule and The Painted House Make Donations to Morehouse, Other HBCUs
Morehouse President Dr. David Thomas joined Ja Rule (ICONN / The Painted House) Tanya Sam (The Painted House), Herb Rice (The Painted House) and Zeev Klein (House of First) this week to accept the contribution which will go toward funding the President’s Innovation Fund. #607 Black is Beautiful collection...
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
AccessAtlanta
Michelle Obama announces six-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry,’ Atlanta on the list
The former first lady is hitting the road this fall. It’s almost tour time for Michelle Obama, as she promotes her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times.” In a social media post, Obama made the tour announcement, where she revealed that she’ll be visiting six cities in November and December.
OPINION: History of South Atlanta neighborhood is a legacy to be honored
Opinion: Preserving the character and history of Atlanta communities also requires a certain rootedness and desire to make connections between the past and present.
Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall
For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person.
Atlanta Daily World
Morehouse School of Medicine Receives $11.5M from Historically Black Medical Colleges Initiative
New CZI Program Brings Together Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles Drew University College of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine, and Meharry Medical College to Accelerate Precision Health. Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) today announced a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) and the nation’s three other Historically Black...
East Point to place marker in memory of lynching victim
East Point will honor a victim of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre in a ceremony at Sumner Park on Saturday....
CBS 46
Atlanta mourns Queen Elizabeth’s passing with public viewing of funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlantans spent Monday morning mourning the loss of a legendary monarch: The Queen of England. “The death of Queen Elizabeth the second marks the end of an era in our world’s history,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “It has been awe-inspiring. Clearly, she was loved and respected worldwide.”
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II broadcast live at monument in Midtown Atlanta
LISTEN: Rodney Mims Cook Jr., president of the National Monuments Foundation, speaks on the gathering to watch the live broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at the Prince of Wales' World Athletes Monument. On Monday morning, while world leaders and dignitaries congregated at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen...
fox5atlanta.com
103-year-old celebrates birthday with FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Sophie Lillian Green Carey has a forever song of gratitude in her heart Sunday as she's surrounded by family and friends who came together to celebrate her 103rd birthday. "Yes, September the 14th, 1919," said Carey. It's a day she knows well. Members at Antioch Baptist Church gave...
fox5atlanta.com
Oscar-winner Ron Howard announces new entertainment industry platform
ATLANTA - Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is announcing the launch of a new professional network for the booming film and television industry here in Atlanta. Howard exclusively talked with Good Day Atlanta about Impact, which essentially works like a LinkedIn for those in the entertainment business. Howard says the idea is to make hiring faster and easier and to help beginners get their foot and the door and be seen by prospective employers.
No decision yet on creator of Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
It’ll be a while yet before a company is chosen to create Stone Mountain Park’s truth-telling museum exhibit....
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles
This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia. Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Meet Diana Lynch, Developer Of The First Black Owned Golf Resort In Dominican Republic
Diana Lynch, Esq has spent the majority of her professional career practicing law. As a founding member of the award- winning Lynch Law Group law firm in Atlanta. For over 25 years representing notables in the sports and entertainment industry, Lynch has built a reputation as one of the elite attorneys in Georgia. Now she has her sights set on the Dominican Republic. As CEO and real estate developer of Tempat Sala, she’s leading the way in constructing our very first black- owned golf resort & spa in Samaná Bay.
saportareport.com
Closing of Atlanta Medical Center highlights state’s larger problems
Draw a circle three or four miles in diameter with the WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at the center and you will have encompassed an enormous amount of territory, demographically, historically, culturally and politically. Not to mention a lot of Georgians in need of medical care. Losing one of the city’s...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
GSU holds ceremony to welcome first Black President in university's history
ATLANTA — Georgia State University held a special ceremony to welcome its first Black president in the university's 109-year history on Friday. An Investiture Ceremony was held for GSU's eighth President Dr. M. Brian Blake at the university's new Convocation Center. Blake began his tenure at GSU in August...
