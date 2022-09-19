WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I DIDN’T RECEIVE AN EMAIL?

If you do not receive an email with winner paperwork within 24 business hours, please contact Libby Kaczmarek at Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com or Hunter Shoaf at Hunter.Shoaf@cmg.com. Please note that emails for prizes won on Friday may not be sent until the proceeding Monday.

WHO SHOULD I CALL WITH QUESTIONS?

If you have questions regarding prizes or contests, please call Libby Kaczmarek (918-493-8531) or Hunter Shoaf (918-493-8537). Other members of our team are unlikely to be able to assist you.

WHY DO YOU NEED MY W9 INFORMATION?

The IRS requires that we provide them with a complete list of winners who collect more than $600 in cumulative winnings in any calendar year. We collect your tax information in advance on a secure digital platform, and report all winnings exceeding $600 annually to the IRS at the end of the year. If you win more than $600 worth of prizes from us in a calendar year, you will receive an IRS form 1099 from us. In the interest of preserving the security of your data, we cannot accommodate requests to fill out this paperwork in person, as do not keep listener personal information stored on paper locally. We only store it on our secure, restricted-access digital platform.

HOW WILL MY PRIZE BE DELIVERED TO ME?

Once you have completed your online prize claim paperwork, you will receive an email with details on claiming your prize. We deliver it to you in the most convenient way that the venue or promoter makes available to us. That might mean:

• Digital tickets delivered via email

• Digital tickets delivered via Ticketmaster or other ticketing platform

• Guest List at the venue

• Physical Pick Up at our offices

WHEN WILL MY PRIZE BE DELIVERED TO ME?

We will communicate with you via email about the timeline for your prize delivery or collection. In the case of event tickets, we distribute them to you as soon as they are released to us by the promoter, venue or artist. Please note that distribution of concert tickets routinely occurs in the days immediately prior to the show. If you won a cash prize, please note that it can take up to ten weeks from the time that you completed your paperwork for your check to arrive in the mail.

HOW DO I PICK UP PHYSICAL TICKETS AND PRIZES?

Ticket pickup for physical prizes is every Friday between 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129. If you cannot pick up your prizes during that window or need to send someone else to collect them on your behalf, please contact Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com to make other arrangements. If you have not completed your winner paperwork, you will not be able to pick up your prizes.

WHAT IF MY EVENT IS CANCELLED?

Unfortunately, we have little control over this and cannot be responsible for the results of an event being cancelled and will not provide a replacement prize. Should your event be cancelled, we will delete the cash value of your win, so that you have no potential tax liability.

HOW DO TICKETMASTER TICKETS WORK?

Many national tours are moving to electronic tickets that are sent through Ticketmaster. If you win tickets to one of these shows, you will need to create a free Ticketmaster account to claim them. Your tickets will be transferred to the Ticketmaster account associated with the email address you gave when you won the tickets. You will access them by logging into your account, hovering your mouse over your name at the top right, and a drop down menu will appear with a line that says “your tickets.” Your tickets should be there. If you do not see them, contact Libby Kaczmarek at Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com for help troubleshooting. Do not wait for the day of the concert to check your tickets. Tickets sent to an email address not associated with your Ticketmaster account will not appear in your account.

OFFICE HOURS

Please note that our office hours are Monday – Friday 8:30am-5:00pm. If you are attending a concert on the weekend, you have until 5:00 p.m. on the Friday before to send any questions or concerns about missing tickets, tickets issues, etc. The promotions staff will not be available after 5:00 p.m. for concert questions.

