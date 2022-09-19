ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Indiana officer shot during traffic stop in August has died

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkmet_0i1X5fDP00

RICHMOND, Ind. — (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop in August has died more than two weeks after she was removed from life support, authorities said.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility surrounded by her family, the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her family, and the department from near and far," the statement from several officials said.

Burton was critically wounded in the shooting Aug. 10. The 28-year-old officer was moved to hospice care, two days after she was removed from life support on Sept. 1 at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Burton's remains were escorted by Richmond police and other agencies from the Dayton area to a Richmond funeral home Monday afternoon, WISH-TV reported.

Burton was a four-year veteran of the department in Richmond, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he and his wife, Janet, are mourning with Burton’s family, colleagues and the Richmond community, saying in a statement that “our hearts are heavy."

“Janet and I send our condolences to Officer Burton’s family and loved ones as they search for peace and strength from a power greater than all we can muster,” he said.

Prosecutors have charged Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, with three counts of attempted murder, three drug possession counts for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment on whether Lee was now expected to face a murder charge was left Monday morning for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office by The Associated Press.

Authorities have said officers stopped Lee and called Burton to assist with her police dog. The dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics. Court documents say that while officers were speaking with the rider, he pulled out a gun and opened fire toward the officers, shooting Burton. Other officers returned fire and he ran away. Lee was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

No other officers were shot.

Lee was treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

___

The story has been updated to correct that the statement said Burton died at a Reid Health facility, not a specific location.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police: 2 arrested after a dismembered body found in an Ohio house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after a dismembered body was found in an Ohio house, according to police. According to a news release from the Middletown Division of Police, on Tuesday a man later identified as John Havens, 34, showed up at the police department’s lobby wanting to speak with an officer. When he did, he allegedly provided detailed information about a murder.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
KRMG

Customs officers seize over 400 pounds of marijuana hidden in dehumidifiers

CINCINNATI — Investigators said that an alert K-9 officer found hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden inside a shipment of dehumidifiers. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said 413 pounds of marijuana were found in vacuum-sealed bags inside a shipment at the port of Cincinnati arriving from Ontario, Canada. Bruno, a narcotic detector dog, was credited with finding the drugs that had been hidden inside the dehumidifier cases.
CINCINNATI, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy