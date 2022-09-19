Read full article on original website
‘Prayer answered’: Vermonter leaves $58K to homeless shelter
One of the last wishes of longtime Vermonter Ellen Everitz before she passed was to continue to support the homelessness in Vermont.
mychamplainvalley.com
Governor Scott touts Vermont Housing Improvement Program
Rutland, VT — Vermont officials met in Rutland to discuss their hopes in tackling the housing crisis. Governor Phil Scott says it starts with Vermont Housing Improvement, a program that helps bring vacant rental units to get back into the market. “It’s no secret that in every corner of our state, lack of housing is a major concern. This has impacted Vermonters already here, it’s a barrier to growing our workforce.”
NECN
Toxic Lead Removed From Sinks & Fountains in Vermont Schools
Public health officials in Vermont say schools and child care facilities across the state are now safer, thanks to a program created to remove possible sources of lead poisoning. A 2019 state law required more than 1,600 Vermont schools and child care centers to test for lead wherever water is...
COTS Director Rita Markley Retires After 30 Years of Solutions-Oriented Advocacy for the Homeless
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Vermont is higher than ever. According to the state's most recent annual count, there were 2,780 people who lacked stable housing, up from 2,591 last year. Pre-pandemic, the count was typically between 1,000 to 1,500. Included in that number are numerous families and children.
WCAX
Vt. officials highlight West Rutland housing rehab efforts
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are highlighting a home rehab program they say will be a key part of solving the state’s housing crisis. State and local leaders were in West Rutland Wednesday highlighting millions in new housing investments aimed at bringing old housing back online. The...
WCAX
Call for volunteers in Vermont on National Public Lands Day
PERU, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is National Public Lands Day which includes free admittance to national parks, but it’s not just a discount park day. Green Mountain National Forest employees are looking for volunteers to join them Sat., Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vermont.
Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg
Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some
The state plans to begin engaging with service providers and advocates to figure out how to best target those funds. But Doug Farnham, the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, emphasized that the new money still wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay out assistance at prior rates. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some.
From the Publisher: Special Delivery
From his home in Ripton, elevation 1,680 feet, author Bill McKibben keeps an eye on the Vermont media, on occasion emailing words of encouragement to local journalists who go the extra distance. Last week, he shared his view with the readership of the New Yorker magazine, to which he has...
Vermont’s rental rehab program has fixed up 329 units with $20 million more to spend
About three-quarters of the units have been used to house people exiting homelessness, according to Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s rental rehab program has fixed up 329 units with $20 million more to spend.
vermontbiz.com
PAI: Vermonters’ incomes have grown
Public Assets Institute Vermont’s median household income passed $70,000 last year, for the first time ever. This means half of Vermont households took in more than $70,000, and half got less. Household income rose by about $5,700 between 2019 and 2021, after adjusting for inflation, according to U.S. Census...
Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’
Vermonters who work while incarcerated are paid, though for lower wages than their peers outside of prisons. Advocates for Proposal 2, which would explicitly prohibit slavery in the state constitution, say the amendment could have a “broad range of implications.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Would Vermont's anti-slavery amendment impact prison labor? Advocates say rhetoric ‘misses the point.’.
businessnhmagazine.com
Residents Purchase Plymouth Manufactured-Home Park
The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community (ROC). Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes. Using training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s...
heneyrealtors.com
Best Places to View Fall Foliage in Vermont
Fall is the migratory season for foliage lovers all across America. Foliage lovers will often find themselves with a wanderlust to travel to the scenic byways and state forests of New England. There is a good reason. The foliage is magnificent. Some of the roads will get quite busy. Finding a road less traveled in Vermont is simple. Take a drive on a side road. The awe inspiring foliage of Vermont will be all around the countryside as you drive from town to town.
WCAX
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - The Big E is underway in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Vermont house is full, with 23 vendors bringing products from the Green Mountain State to all of New England. The Skinny Pancake, Vermont Clothing Company and the Long Trail Brewing Company are three of the Vermont...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Business Imposter Scams Are On The Rise
BURLINGTON – The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) is warning Vermont business owners, non-profits, and employees about an uptick in business imposter email scams. In the last two months, CAP has received five reports of business imposter email scams resulting in a total loss of $210,799. Scammers...
Letters to the Editor (9/21/22)
I understand that Seven Days does not assess or evaluate the content of the paid political advertising that it publishes. Yet its readers should still understand when a political placement crosses a line, as last week's full-page ad by Tom Licata did. Licata attempts to "inform" Vermonters by stating: "Among...
NHPR
How to apply for emergency energy assistance in New Hampshire
More New Hampshire residents are now eligible for financial assistance with their heating and utility bills, after state officials approved two new emergency programs meant to address spiking energy costs. The new programs are aimed at households making 60% to 75% of state median income, or $74,942 to $93,676 a...
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Over 1,800 New Hampshire high school students are expected to be taking part in NH Construction Career Days, which will be held this year on Thursday and Friday, Sept 22-23, at the Hillsborough County Youth Center Foundation on Route 13 in New Boston. The annual event seeks to increase career awareness in the construction and transportation industries through hands-on experience with heavy equipment, welding, small tools, plumbing electrical wiring and other construction-related jobs. Event organizers include Associated Builders and Contractors NH/VT; the Gilford and Goffstown Public Works Departments; National Association of Women in Construction Granite State Chapter; the NH Public Works Association; NH Road Agents Association; and Stay Safe Traffic Products Inc.
