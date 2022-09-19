ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers have a need for more quarterback depth, and they filled it on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco is adding former Falcons and Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert to its practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Benkert will now become the third QB with the 49ers behind...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

5 Seahawks most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks came falling back down to earth against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 after the stunning Week 1 upset of the Denver Broncos. The 49ers dominated the game from the start, winning 27-7 on their home field even after the season-ending injury to Trey Lance. Seattle’s...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News

The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Popped Up On Injury Report Wednesday

The Houston Texans added starting quarterback Davis Mills to the injury report today with a thumb injury. The good news for Texans fans is that Mills was a full participant, so whatever issue he's dealing with does not appear to be a serious one. Mills also met the media on...
Popculture

NFL Starting Quarterback to Miss Rest of 2022 Season After Breaking Ankle

One NFL starting quarterback's season has come to an end. San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance will miss the rest of the 2022 season after breaking his ankle during the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The injury happened late in the first quarter, and Lance is scheduled to have season-ending surgery.
FOX Sports

Trey Lance, Justin Herbert, other crucial NFL injuries in Week 3

Heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, we're monitoring some key injuries across the league. We are here to cover team and player health, provide injury analysis and give the fans the hard data behind those injuries. Remember, in the NFL, health matters!. Let's take a look at what...
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers sign QB Benkert to practice squad, promote Mack

Out of a list of five candidates, Kurt Benkert separated himself to win the opportunity to become the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Benkert to the practice squad and for a spot in line behind starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie backup Brock Purdy. San...
NFL
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL

