Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's Week 4 road trip to Cincinnati

Indiana is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022 college football season. The Hoosiers are about to face their toughest yet. Tom Allen’s squad is on the road in Week 4 to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Nipper Stadium. The Bearcats enter with a blemish on their record (2-1) but are favored on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Window Peeper in Bowling Green

SKYCTC is celebrating Workforce Development Month!. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is developing Kentucky's workforce across the state and how Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is developing the workforce in the south-central region. B.G. Out of the Darkness Walk, October 9th. Updated: 21 hours ago.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

NAACP state convention returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The NAACP’s state convention took place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 right in Bowling Green at WKU. This was the first time in a very long time that the NAACP’s state convention was hosted in Bowling Green. People from branches all over Kentucky came to Western to discuss education, environmental issues, political action, and more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
rewind943.com

Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!

Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tom Allen
Tom Allen
Hoptown Chronicle

High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students

Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Woman survives Bowling Green Tornadoes and Hurricane Fiona

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman who lived through a tornado and a hurricane, is speaking out after escaping the wrath of Mother Nature. Damaris Torres is currently in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Almost five years after Hurricane Maria ravaged through Puerto Rico, another Hurricane struck the “isla del encanto”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wbiw.com

2022 Persimmon Idol winners announced

MITCHELL – There were eight adult contestants and four youth contestants vying for the 2022 WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Monday night. The competition was fierce, coming down to the final tally, naming Jae Parris of French Lick the Adult Division Idol, and Lily Bockting of Salem the Youth Division Idol. Parris sang a rendition of “What’s Up?’ by 4 Non Blondes, while Bockting sang “Honey” by Derivakat.
MITCHELL, IN
WBKO

BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
crothersvilletimes.com

Three From Jackson County Charged With Child Molesting

Three Jackson County residents– a mother and step-father from Seymour and a man from Freetown— were arrested last Friday, Sept. 16, on charges of child molesting. On Friday, Sept. 2, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Deaton and Detective Jacklyn Shofner responded to a Scottsburg hotel after an anonymous tip was received that a child was possibly being molested at the motel.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Ohio County authorities asking for help finding missing woman

Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard after being contacted by her family. According to OCSO, Howard's family says they haven't seen or talked to her since the...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Three dead after evening crash in northern Barren County

CAVE CITY — Three people died after a crash in northern Barren County on Tuesday evening. Kentucky State Police said they were requested to assist in the investigation just after 8 p.m. The crash happened near the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near Cave City. A...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash

A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
