Read full article on original website
Related
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Fortnite new weapons, vaulted and unvaulted for Chapter 3 Season 4
All the new and unvaulted Fortnite weapons, including the shiny EvoChrome Shotgun and Burst Rifle
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
dotesports.com
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
dotesports.com
An early version of Apex Legends’ Rampage allowed players to ‘paint’ with Thermite Grenade flames
One game designer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed some of the wackiest early weapon ideas that the development team considered. During a Wednesday Reddit AMA with senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan McGuire, one Reddit user inquired about some of the game’s weirdest weapon prototypes that didn’t ultimately make it to the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EA confirms it's making a single-player Iron Man game
EA has officially confirmed that its rumored Iron Man game is, indeed, real, and in development at the Montreal-based Motive Studio. The official announcement (opens in new tab) confirms that this is a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure Iron Man video game," and it's currently in pre-production. Few other details have been revealed, but EA says "the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark."
dotesports.com
All playlists available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now in its beta phase, with players getting a taste of what to expect during the official release. The CoD Next Showcase gave fans a glimpse of all the new elements coming to the franchise, and naturally, players are eager to know which game modes, maps, and playlists will be available in Modern Warfare 2. Players are looking forward to the engaging Campaign and the new Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer has left Blizzard
Geoff Goodman, one of the lead developers behind beloved Overwatch characters like Tracer, Mercy, and D. Va, is no longer working at Activision Blizzard. Goodman “made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year,” a Blizzard spokesperson said to press. PC Gamer first reported the news on Tuesday.
Modern Warfare 2 Updates: What to expect so far
We quickly talked about the changes coming to Call of Duty in a previous article. In this article, we will be going in-depth into just what they’re adding in this Modern Warfare 2 update. Most, if not all, of these updates, are for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. Modern...
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
ComicBook
Multiple Marvel Video Games Confirmed by EA
Multiple Marvel video games are in the works at EA. Following the immense success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel has been trying to create a version of such a thing in its games. A lot of the games that have already been released or are in the works aren't necessarily interconnected like the MCU, but they move beyond the mid-tier budget movie tie-in games that developers were pumping out on a regular basis a decade ago. Marvel has realized that people will support premium games based on its characters and has seen tons of critical and commercial success by letting Insomniac Games go wild with Spider-Man.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward has already responded to Modern Warfare 2 beta feedback, but it’s not what fans wanted to hear
The first weekend of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta came to an end this afternoon, and the game’s developer at Infinity Ward has already posted a roundup of feedback it’s gotten. The swift response inspired some hope for the future of this year’s CoD game....
Holy cow, Dark Souls 3 PC servers are offline again
FromSoft has acknowledged that there's a problem with the servers for the Steam version of the game.
dotesports.com
Fortnite’s 5th birthday celebrations kick off this week
While it may be hard to believe, Fortnite battle royale was released five years ago on Sept. 26, 2017. In the time since, the game has developed beyond its tower defense and battle royale roots to become a platform for different game modes and experiences. And now, Epic Games is set to celebrate this anniversary of the battle royale in a big way starting on Sept. 23 at 8am CT.
IGN
AFK Arena x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Official Launch Trailer
Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are available now in AFK Arena as playable characters for a limited-time crossover event. Watch this animated trailer for AFK Arena, featuring Geralt and Yennefer as they make their way to the mobile idle RPG, complete with skills and abilities inspired by their likeness from the realm of The Witcher.
Blizzard Has Announced That A PC And Console Closed Beta For Diablo 4’s Endgame Will Begin Soon
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
FIFA 23: Everything we know so far about EA’s next football game
While we eagerly await official news from EA Sports about the imminent release of the next FIFA game, it’s certainly guaranteed that we will be able to get our hands on it later this year, and we could be hearing about the game’s release date in the next few days. Ever since the news that EA Sports has ended its relationship with FIFA, what is most uncertain is what direction the series will go in next. We do know that the next game will be the last associated with the football federation and it will almost certainly be titled FIFA...
FIFA・
Comments / 0