West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’

Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
First Indigenous Peoples Day Festival To Showcase Native Artists From Hip-Hop To Folklore
CHICAGO — A two-day festival celebrating Indigenous people will be held next month in Logan Square and Old Town. The First Indigenous Peoples Day Festival is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Logan Square Auditorium, 2935 N. Kedzie Ave., and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.
blockclubchicago.org
Free Little Apothecary Pops Up In Little Village Garden As ‘A Love Letter To The Neighborhood’
LITTLE VILLAGE — A community garden on the Southwest Side is now home to a “little free apothecary” — the organizers’ way of giving back to the community through homemade teas, balms and other goodies. Jeannine Wise, a Little Village neighbor and gardener with Las...
depauliaonline.com
West Side residents hold People’s Fest in opposition to Riot Fest amid ongoing efforts to remove mega festival from Douglass Park
West Side residents hosted the People’s Music Fest at the corner of Cermak and Marshall Blvd. as a part of their ongoing efforts to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park. Residents have voiced their concerns throughout the years, including at a Chicago Park District open...
Smylie Brothers Closes Lakeview Brewery 1 Year After Opening
LAKEVIEW — Smylie Brothers Brewing Company has closed its 10,000-square-foot brewery in Lakeview a year after it opened. The restaurant and brewery, which still has a flagship location at 1615 Oak Ave. in downtown Evanston, closed for a final time Sept. 5, according to a note posted on its door.
blockclubchicago.org
Uptown’s Clifton Avenue Gets Decorative String Lighting, A First For A Public Street In Chicago
UPTOWN — A new feature of Uptown’s Clifton Avenue Street Art Gallery marks a first for Chicago: decorative lighting on a public street. String lights were added in late May to Clifton Avenue just north of Wilson Avenue. The “festoon” lights are strung over the street, providing extra light and ambiance to the area.
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
blockclubchicago.org
The Hen, A Breakfast Spot With 20-Topping Oatmeal Bar, Opens In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A breakfast-focused restaurant has opened in Lincoln Park with a 20-topping oatmeal bar and and boozy brunches. The Hen, 2423 N. Clark St., is a diner-inspired breakfast and brunch restaurant with a menu created by Executive Chef David Rodriguez of For the People Hospitality, which owns and operates The Duplex in Logan Square.
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square Athletic Club Could Be Coming To Grace’s Furniture Building After Long-Awaited Boutique Hotel Plan Scrapped
LOGAN SQUARE — Redevelopment of the old Grace’s Furniture building in the heart of Logan Square has taken yet another turn as the developers behind the long-delayed project have dumped city-approved plans to open a boutique hotel on the site. Now, developers Blue Star Properties and Marc Realty...
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
blockclubchicago.org
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest Brings Brats, Beer And German-American History To Lakeview This Weekend
LAKEVIEW — St. Alphonsus Church, a Lakeview-based parish founded by German immigrants in 1882, is holding its 20th annual Oktoberfest this weekend with Bavarian foods, polka bands and craft beer. The festival runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday in the area surrounding St. Alphonsus...
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
Top Chicago cop defends response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations after downtown gridlock
Chicago's top cop defended the department's response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations that caused a downtown traffic gridlock.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
Eater
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
blockclubchicago.org
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
Are there really otters in the Chicago River or did I just see a rat?
This was at Irving Park and the river. Is it clear to see?
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
30 arrested, 23 cars impounded during Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Chicago Police Supt. Daivd Brown said his department made 30 arrests and impounded 23 cars during Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Although the festivities led Chicago police to close part of the Loop, Brown said they were overall peaceful.
sloopin.com
A Weekend of Partying Until 2am and a Homicide Down the Street
We live by Roosevelt and State, and this weekend was a brutal one for our young family. While we're all for celebrations, the rowdy scenes for Mexican Independence Day went well past 2am on Saturday morning with loud music, squealing tires and fireworks booming overhead. While this is a nuisance and maybe makes it hard for us to sleep for one night - we can put up with it. Sure, it's probably illegal on many fronts but it's the cost for living in a vibrant (?), diverse city.
