This four-cylinder SUV gets the job done right. Off-roading has always been a favorite sport of Automotive enthusiasts everywhere particularly in Europe, where you'll find some of the world's most luxurious utility vehicles. Sure, America might be great with big pickup trucks with lifted suspension accompanied by gigantic wheels and tires, but the Europeans know how to do it with a sense of style and class unlike any other. One particularly good example of this is the Land Rover, with a heavy favor towards the classic models rather than the newer Generations. Showing off the brand’s incredible dedication to Enriching the Driving Experience of anyone who likes getting their hands dirty is this 1970 Land Rover Series IIA. Recently put up for auction and expected to be sold within 5 days, this incredible automobile offers many features that might entice you as a classic automotive enthusiast.

