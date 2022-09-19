Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Blue & Bonkers: BMW K100 Transformed Into A Cafe Racer By Jerem Motorcycles
The BMW K100 was an important motorcycle for the Bavarian giant back in the 1980s, as it took on the then-unbeaten Japanese bikemakers. With no such pressure today, though, it has now become a cult favorite amongst custom bike shops, resulting in some mesmerizing custom K100s. One such motorcycle comes...
Meet The KTM X-Bow GT-XR: A 174-MPH Racer For The Road
After numerous teasers and spy shots, KTM has finally lifted the lid on its all-new X-Bow GT-XR. Based on the proven underpinnings of the X-Bow GT2 racer, the boutique automaker describes it as "the closest you can get to a purebred race car in a road-legal vehicle." That's not just marketing nonsense, either - this is a phenomenal machine.
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
Top Speed
Ducati Superleggera V4: 10 Facts You Need To Know
Ducati has made a specialty of limited-edition motorcycles in the past couple of decades, from thinly-disguised MotoGP racers-for-the-road to this, the Superleggera (super light) V4 version of the Panigale V4. Only 500 were built and, if you were lucky enough to get on the list for one, there was then the small problem of coming up with $100,000+ to pay for it! So, what do you get for your money?
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Top Speed
Why Ford Was Right Not To Hybridize The New Mustang
The 2024 Ford Mustang was recently introduced, and it’s probably not what some people were expecting. If you are a Mustang fan, you probably don’t need convincing that not going the hybrid route with the S650 Mustang was the right move from Ford. While the company claims that this is an “all-new” model, it’s more of a thoroughly-revised S550. We have the same chassis and suspension architecture and, more importantly, the same engine options, although with some extra power. Regardless, turning the S650 Mustang into a hybrid would have been a mistake, and here are a few reasons why.
insideevs.com
Charge Up Your Road Cycling Experience With BULLS’ Alpine Hawk Evo
Cycle company BULLS has been in the business of bikes-for-sport for nearly three decades now, and has built a solid reputation for itself with its mountain bikes and road bikes. In recent years, the brand has begun focusing on electric bikes—but not just for sport; for leisure and recreation, too. As such, BULLS’ repertoire includes cruisers and commuters, as well as e-road and e-MTBs.
Top Speed
Incoming: 2023 BMW M 1000 R With Over 205 Horsepower!
The BMW S 1000 R has always been an impressive motorcycle in the streetfighter segment. However, in recent years, it has been on the back foot against rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and the Aprilia Tuono V4 1100, and the Bavarian giant finally has an answer - the BMW M 1000 R.
1970 Land Rover IIA Is A Great European Off-Roader
This four-cylinder SUV gets the job done right. Off-roading has always been a favorite sport of Automotive enthusiasts everywhere particularly in Europe, where you'll find some of the world's most luxurious utility vehicles. Sure, America might be great with big pickup trucks with lifted suspension accompanied by gigantic wheels and tires, but the Europeans know how to do it with a sense of style and class unlike any other. One particularly good example of this is the Land Rover, with a heavy favor towards the classic models rather than the newer Generations. Showing off the brand’s incredible dedication to Enriching the Driving Experience of anyone who likes getting their hands dirty is this 1970 Land Rover Series IIA. Recently put up for auction and expected to be sold within 5 days, this incredible automobile offers many features that might entice you as a classic automotive enthusiast.
insideevs.com
Lancia Enters E-Bike Segment With Four Urban Electric Commuters
In recent years, a lot of automakers have been dabbling in the world of electric bikes. While some of them seem to be doing so as some form of gimmickry, others seem to be taking it much more seriously. We know that Porsche, with its recent acquisition of Fazua, as well as Rivian, with its plans of developing a fleet of e-bikes are indeed companies that want to build a solid rep in the e-bike scene.
Top Speed
The Honda Pilot TrailSport is the Most Rugged Honda So Far
After showing pictures of camouflaged SUV prototypes testing throughout the United States, Honda now finally unveiled uncovered pictures of the all-new 2023 Pilot TrailSport. The two pictures show some parts of the SUV’s front and rear end. The front end of the Pilot looks similar to the recently unveiled all-new CR-V while the rear end is a lot more self-contained.
Top Speed
Hamann Gives The BMW Z4 A Subtle But Handsome Upgrade
The BMW Z4 roadster was never meant to be a volume seller, but next to its Toyota brother, the GR Supra, its sales have always lagged behind. Is it because of its too-subtle styling? Probably, but if that’s what prevented you from getting a BMW Z4, these upgrades by Hamann probably still won’t solve that—unless of course, a subtle sports car is what you’re really after.
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
RideApart
Type-Approval Documents Indicate BMW M 1000 R Is On Its Way
BMW’s S 1000 R does its own thing within the hyper naked category. While its European counterparts battle over horsepower figures, the sensible Beemer prioritizes everyday practicality. Sure, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 generates 178 pony power, the KTM 1290 Super Duke flexes with 180 horses, and the Ducati Streetfighter V4 outruns them all with 205 horsepower, but the S 1000 R still lays down a respectable 165 hp.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
Top Speed
The 1967 Ford Bronco Proves You Can Blend Old-School With Modern Performance
Ford shocked the world quite a few times these past years. First it was with the all-electric versions of the Mustang and the F-150, then with the unveil of the new generation Bronco - a name that made history in the past, but also with the announcement that the Mustang will soon be all-electric. And while the seventh generation Mustang was just unveiled, and it is still offered with a V-8 engine, the Bronco is already writing history. There are people out there that think the first-generation Bronco was better. If you happen to be among these people, what if you could have the best of both worlds?
BMW’s New Twin Turbo Alpina X7 Gets Over 100 HP More Grunt
Alpina has gone and turned the range-topping BMW X7 into a super SUV. The German tuner—which was officially acquired by BMW earlier this year—has just unveiled the 2023 XB7. Alpina has taken the recently refreshed SUV and tweaked its hardware and design to make it even more capable than we thought was possible. As with most Alpina vehicles, the place to start with the new XB7 is under the hood. The shop has taken the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 found in the new BMW X7 M60i and tuned it so that it now generates 630 horses and 590 ft lbs of twist, increases...
