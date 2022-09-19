Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO