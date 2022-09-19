Read full article on original website
Related
13 Competitors, 15,000 Wings, and Spallaball in Farley, IA
What do you get when you combine live music, Wiffle ball and volleyball, a dunk tank, kidfest, and 15,000 chicken wings?. That's easy, the 8th Annual Wingfest sponsored by the Westen Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club! .A huge community fundraiser will take flight this Saturday, September 24th in Farley, Iowa. it's a day filled with fun for the entire family. Kids' entertainment starts at 10:30. And it just gets better from there including the elementary kids singing the National Antem at 11 am.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Iowa for Retirement Living
The state of Iowa sits at the heart of the Midwest and is the nation’s top producer of pork! Fun fact: in Iowa, hogs outnumber people, 4 to 1! But, agriculture isn’t all the Hawkeye State is known for. Iowa is a mix of big city life and small-town pleasures, from border to border. While it may be most well-known for its gigantic state fair, Iowa is home to Crystal Lake Cave, Pikes Peak State Park, and many more naturally beautiful and fun landmarks!
Happy Joes to Award $50,000 to Children With Disabilities.
After Happy Joe's locations in Maquoketa, Iowa and East Dubuque have closed. then, hearing last week that Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed for bankruptcy in early September, Read more on that HERE. It's nice to report some good news about Happy Joe's. Happy Joe’s Pizza...
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Apple Bagels Hosting Annual “Stocktoberfest” Next Month
Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
This Iowa Home Has Something Very Unique & Different In The Living Room
Many of us have different hobbies, some are stranger than others. Some are way more expensive than others as well. This Iowa family has spent the last year setting up one of their living rooms to be the perfect home for stingrays. That's right this Iowa home houses 8 stingrays,...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard
The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
Don’t Miss ‘The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa’s Football Tradition’ Documentary
Patients, staff, teachers, and Hawkeye fans have all been featured in a half-hour documentary as part of Big Ten Network's new series "The B1G Moment." The First Wave: The Story Behind Iowa's Football Tradition follows the events leading up to the first time Kinnick Stadium turned after the first quarter of Hawkeye football to wave to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
KCRG.com
Kirkwood and the University of Iowa introduces a program to help students jumpstart nursing degrees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Eastern Iowa partnership between two colleges could make it a little easier for future nurses to get their bachelors degree, and in turn, it could help reduce the nursing shortage. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says the number of openings for nurses is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
KCRG.com
Party supports Cedar Rapids bar impacted by construction
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of regulars of the Cedar Rapids bar Checkers came out Sunday afternoon to support the business, which the owners believe has suffered because of road construction nearby. Since April 2021, the Sixth Street SW project has been underway. According to the City of Cedar...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nordstrom will lay off 231 people at its Cedar Rapids distribution center effective October 18. Earlier this week, Nordstrom confirmed the job cuts were coming, but the number of cuts and date those cuts go into effect have now been confirmed by a formal notice the company is required to file with the state for mass layoffs.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
742
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0