Keith Yandle, who set the NHL record for consecutive games played last season, announced his retirement Tuesday after 16 seasons. "The last year it's one of those things I've been thinking about," Yandle said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. "When that's all you know in your life, to call it quits on it, to call it an end, it's nerve-wracking. You're worried about what you're going to do. Especially this time of the year, you're ramping up for training camp.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO