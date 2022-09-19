Read full article on original website
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
This Chicago Couple Is Viral For Their Super Realistic 'Stranger Things' Halloween Decorations
October is near, and for many, it's time to dig out the Halloween decorations from storage and display them to commence the spooky season. This year, a Chicago couple is already going viral for opting to decorate their yard with an eerie, ultra-realistic rendition of an iconic scene from Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2.
Community HealthNet Health Centers to Host 5K Walk
Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) will host its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary, Indiana. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person. Individual...
From a 40k corporate job to making 100k in less than 6 months, Patrice Stewart shares her inspiring journey
A motivating story of a determined entrepreneur who shows what it takes to come out of the corporate rat race and become successful in life. Chicago, IL, USA – Patrice Stewart is an ambitious and successful entrepreneur based out of Chicago, IL. Her impressive achievement as an entrepreneur is inspiring several others who are seeking a way to secure their financial future and generate funds for their big dreams and goals. Determined to make it big, Patrice launched her business after leaving her corporate job. There was no turning back after that in her entrepreneurial journey as she began to conquer new milestones with her willpower and persistence. Patrice is now working to help people replicate her success story.
Jack’s Popular Over-The-Top Pumpkin Patch Pop Up Returns Tomorrow
The creative team behind Goose Island’s roster of exciting seasonal popups will tomorrow bring back their popular fall experience ‘Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up‘ for its fifth year in Chicago. As we enter fall and the leaves begin to change color, those many adored annual events start to announce themselves offering an abundance of corn mazes, light displays, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spiced lattes, after-hours events, and all sorts of fall fun. The plentitude of pumpkin-related fun can be found all over the country but here in Chicago, we have some of the very best and Jack’s Pumpkin Patch Pop-Up is one of those places where there are no half measures when it comes to celebrating the season. Spanning more than 2 acres of land down in Goose Island guests will find Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, photo opportunities, axe throwing, various bars, food trucks, and over ten thousand pumpkins all within the over-the-top outdoor pop-up.
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
The Devaluation Of Entire Black Neighborhoods, Not Just Homes
In Chicago's South Side, the E.G. Woode collective's members hope to demonstrate an alternative to the traditional commercial real estate model to revitalize commercial corridors lined with small-scale properties like this one. (Photo courtesy E.G. Woode) It happened again. In August, the New York Times reported a story about a...
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
Spirited soccer struggle in Scottsdale
After several tries over several years, a soccer squad put together by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch defeated a Chicago Police Department team in a match at Durkin Park. SNW President Jason Huff said while the victory was sweet, both sides actually won, because the purpose of the match was to draw police and the community closer through a friendly sports encounter. – Photos courtesy of Dennis James.
Chicago resilient communities pilot now fully enrolled with 5,000 participants receiving $500 payments in August
The pilot is a commitment from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Family and Support Services to end poverty and put residents at the center of the City’s economic recovery. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) CommissionerBrandie Knazze announced that...
Chicago PD explained: What is a PPO on Chicago PD?
Chicago PD is a show that throws around lots of technical terminology. It makes sense, given that we’re watching police officers in action, but it can sometimes be confusing when the terms being used aren’t explained to the viewer. That’s where we come in. We provide the definitions...
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
McDonald’s sponsors tour during Gospel Music Heritage Month
The McDonald’s 16th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour returned live last week to kick off September as Gospel Music Heritage Month. There will be five in-person concerts in five cities. This free concert series salutes the spirit of the homecoming tradition with renowned Gospel artists and HBCU performances.
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Jibarito Pop-Up to Benefit Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief
Perhaps more people across the country would know about the jibarito if The Bear took place at a Puerto Rican restaurant instead of an Italian beef stand. Alas, the steak sandwich that uses fried plantains instead of bread isn’t known as well outside of Chicago. But there have been recent efforts to share the unique taste in the world.
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post
CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dead at age 87
Truly a Chicago icon and native son, Ramsey Lewis was born in Chicago in 1935 and grew up in the Cabrini Green public housing project and went on to master the piano and perform for audiences the world over. According to his Facebook page, he died peacefully at his home...
The Crusader Newspaper
