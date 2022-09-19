ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This rock and bamboo beach cabin gives us some serious glamping goals

Bio-architect Thilina Liyanage just revealed plans for the Bali Rock House – a rather elvish-looking conceptual beach house with pointed roofs that draw equal inspiration from Thai architecture styles as well as medieval imaginary ‘gnomish’ homes. The Bai Rock House features a multi-storeyed construction with an open living space on the lower floor, a terrace on the absolute top, and a rather quaint bedroom in between.
Art Nouveau Architecture: Understanding Its Defining Features and Style

Art Nouveau architecture flourished as a decorative building style between the 1890s to the early 1910s. It was prominent in Europe and the United States. Art Nouveau architecture is a style that is recognizable for its use of natural themes, stained glass, and its broad use of arches and curves.
