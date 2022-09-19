Read full article on original website
This rock and bamboo beach cabin gives us some serious glamping goals
Bio-architect Thilina Liyanage just revealed plans for the Bali Rock House – a rather elvish-looking conceptual beach house with pointed roofs that draw equal inspiration from Thai architecture styles as well as medieval imaginary ‘gnomish’ homes. The Bai Rock House features a multi-storeyed construction with an open living space on the lower floor, a terrace on the absolute top, and a rather quaint bedroom in between.
Designer couple turn dark Victorian terrace into a light filled family home
An 1860s North London house gets a creative makeover
Costa Rica Hotel Room That Sits in Refurbished 727 Airplane Is Beyond Cool
We love finding out about cool and unique hotels from all over the world. It's especially cool when we find ones where the design of the hotel itself is unique. If you're interested in airplanes or aviation, we think you'll get a kick out of this hotel. The Hotel Costa...
This coastal glamping site in Naoshima has futuristic dome tents and sauna pods
On the west coast of Naoshima art island, there’s a small glamping site that opened in the summer of 2019. With an ocean view and futuristic dome-shaped tents, Sana Mane was an easy option for those who love the outdoors as much as they enjoy art. Now, Sana Mane...
Is Distressed Furniture Going Out Of Style?
While there's definitely still a demand for the worn-out, distressed furniture look, the style is evolving. The real question is — will it be making the cut?
Is Terrazzo Going Out Of Style?
Derived from mosaic, terrazzo may look similar but it's the haphazard design that makes each terrazzo piece unique and the question is, is it still in style?
Art Nouveau Architecture: Understanding Its Defining Features and Style
Art Nouveau architecture flourished as a decorative building style between the 1890s to the early 1910s. It was prominent in Europe and the United States. Art Nouveau architecture is a style that is recognizable for its use of natural themes, stained glass, and its broad use of arches and curves.
Meet Prvok: Czech Republic's first of its kind 3D-printed floating house made within 48 hours
You will soon meet one of the most beautiful living spaces in the Czech Republic. If you wonder, let's learn. Called "Prvok", it is the first original 3D-printed floating liveable sculpture from concrete. Unveiled in Vltava River in August 2020, Prvok can be made within 48 hours. Additionally, it is...
