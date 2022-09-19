ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

laportecounty.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
panoramanow.com

Crown Point Oktoberfest Announces Food Vendors & Music

Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food. vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Strack & Van Til thanks associates with Annual Companywide Picnic

From morning until night, an army of Strack & Van Til associates work to keep Northwest Indiana’s shelves, fridges, and freezers stocked with quality groceries, fresh food, and daily necessities. On Sunday afternoon, the local grocer returned the favor by hosting its third Annual Companywide Picnic – offering free food and a wide array of activities for associates and their families.
CROWN POINT, IN
vfpress.news

Hines To Host Job And Healthcare Fair Sept. 24

HINES, Ill. – Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host an employment hiring fair and healthcare enrollment event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the main lobby of Hines VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave. in Hines. Federal employment...
HINES, IL
laportecounty.life

Volunteers take pride in cleaning up Gary through AmeriCANS in Action

Communities take care of their own, which is exactly why The City of Gary partnered with Gary businesses in an AmeriCANS in Action community clean-up on Friday, September 16. This is the third installment of this clean-up initiative following the first installment in September 2021 and the second installment in May 2022.
GARY, IN
Chicago Defender

Mahalia Jackson Court Open in Greater Chatham

The Greater Chatham Initiative and the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on September 3, 2022, for the grand opening of the Mahalia Jackson Court, located on the corner of 79th & State Street. Dignitaries, politicians, and the community came to honor one of...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Oktoberfest Returns to Bulldog Park Oct. 1

Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Graduates of the South Suburban College Highway Construction Careers Training Program Attended the Groundbreaking for the $94 Million Wood Street and Ashland Avenue Modernization Project.

On September 8, 2022, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), local officials, and the community announced the reconstruction of Wood Street and Ashland Avenue, which runs through Harvey, Dixmoor, and Riverdale. This 94-million-dollar reconstruction project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, will modernize the 90-year-old infrastructure. Graduates of the South Suburban College (SSC) Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP), an IDOT initiative, will have the opportunity to be recruited for the project to fulfill the workforce goals of the project.
RIVERDALE, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

New Path Could Be Laid for Mall

(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Autumn Fest returns this weekend for shortened two-day fest

LANSING, Ill. (September 20, 2022) – An annual Lansing tradition, Autumn Fest will return again this year to Fox Pointe on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24. Organized and funded by LACE (Lansing Association for Community Events), the festival will this weekend continue not only its annual traditions of food vendors, live bands, and a local marketplace, but also its tradition of tweaking the fest from year to year to better serve the community.
LANSING, IL
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: New faces at Marquette Catholic

Every year, Marquette Catholic High School hosts its annual block party for fundraising and helping new students meet other students. Most importantly, it’s a fun event for all. This year was even better than last! Marquette really outdid itself this year with a buffet, a live concert from a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
evanstonroundtable.com

Denise Martin: She loves life and it loves her right back

This episode features Denise Martin. Denise overcame what for many would have been roadblocks to success, but her determination at every juncture has shown her to be a formidable yet compassionate competitor. Denise’s Evanston public school education started at Dewey School. Because of forced integration, she and the rest of...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

USPS hosting series of hiring events across Chicago area

CHICAGO - The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of hiring events across the Chicago area. The first event was held Tuesday at the Rogers Park station. USPS representatives say the agency is great for anyone looking for a "fast-paced, rewarding work environment, with good pay." The next job...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Cook County introduces domestic violence program

(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced the start of a $5 million domestic violence program to provide resources to victims. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council announced the plan last week and said the program is funded through federal tax funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Aftermath Cidery & Running Vines Valtoberfest 2022

Aftermath Cidery and Winery held its first annual Valtoberfest on Saturday, September 17 to give the Valparaiso community a chance to experience Polish and German culture. Complete with Hopped Up Ciders, live music, and Brats and other delicious foods, Aftermath was able to bring a good, old-fashioned Oktoberfest right to the heart of Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
