The Neillsville Recreation Department is excited to announce the formation of a “Swim Club/Clinic” at the pool. Individuals must have completed level 3 swim lessons. The group will meet on Thursday evenings, beginning September 29 th from 3:45-5:00. The first session will go through 10/27 and then the program will be reevaluated. Emphasis will be placed on teaching the fundamentals of the four competitive strokes in a manner that makes swimming fun, as well as building up endurance and cardio. The clinics are designed to introduce young swimmers to the sport of swimming while allowing maximum opportunity to participate in other activities. Consistency and frequency are both crucial when learning to swim. Our swim clinics are the perfect way to help refine your swimming skills and accelerate your learning.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO