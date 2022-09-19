Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
New Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant Potentially Coming to Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – GMX Real Estate Group has requested permission from the City of Marshfield to construct a new fast-food restaurant called “Slim Chickens” on the lot just north of Starbucks. The fast-casual restaurant chain specializes in chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken & waffles, and other items.
cwbradio.com
Sewer Maintenance Work in Marshfield Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21st, the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. This work will require the closure of a traffic lane for the safe operation of maintenance equipment. This project is expected to take approximately 4...
WSAW
It’s time to ‘Clean it Up’ this weekend in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual large item drop-off event is set for Friday and Saturday. “Clean it Up Wausau” allows people to safely dispose of their large household items like mattresses and furniture. There will be a fee for certain items, including tires, electronics, and anything with freon.
merrillfotonews.com
Former owner of Skipper’s Restaurant and Foto News Editor to release cookbook
Skipper’s Family Restaurant Commemorative Cookbook – featuring 80 years of history and recipes is available to order now. When Rick Scott closed Skipper’s Restaurant in 2017 because he couldn’t find enough employees to keep the restaurant going, he became the keeper of the recipes. All of...
WSAW
Prevocational Services closing leaves more than 60 disabled adults with out a job
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care will be closing its prevocational services after nearly 30 years of employing disabled adults. One Wausau family has been a part of it for nearly two decades. Ryan Werner started working there right after he graduated from high school. He’s now 37 and doesn’t know any other job.
Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist
(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
WSAW
Two Portage County businesses compete in “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voting is now open for Wisconsin residents to vote for their favorite “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”. Two businesses in Stevens Point are eyeing the prize. Bringing forward their best products to compete in the seventh annual contest. Sunset Point Winery entered with their...
Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
SentryWorld prepares for Wisconsin's next major: the U.S. Senior Open
Wisconsin's golf boom shows no signs of slowing down. SentryWorld in Stevens Point will show the world how beautiful the state can be with the U.S. Senior Open.
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Omar
Omar is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Omar is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Omar is one really cute guy! He's a mixed breed dog who came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter in Texas. He has a short- haired reddish-brown coat with a little white on his chest. He is 5 1/2 months old and weighs 30#.
WEAU-TV 13
Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
cwbradio.com
Granton School Board Approves Out-of-State Field Trip
The Granton School Board approved an out-of-state field trip. The Board approved the out of state trip to the National FFA Convention, October 25-29. Also, an early graduation request was tabled until next month and the Board approved the recommendation from administration for the purchase of a 2023 Pacifica Touring van, from Gross Motors, for $37,263 and to look at retiring two older vehicles.
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, Sept. 19-20
Agonizing adolescence: Police were called to ben Franklin Jr. High at 10:28 a.m. when a student was reported having walked away from the sch...
Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52
A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business
A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
Wausau area obituaries September 19, 2022
Brian J. “Sty” Schultz died on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston with his family by his side after a short, but hard battle with cancer. Brian was born June 9, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. His parents are Allan and Peggy Schultz. After...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
cwbradio.com
“Swim Club/Clinic” to Organize
The Neillsville Recreation Department is excited to announce the formation of a “Swim Club/Clinic” at the pool. Individuals must have completed level 3 swim lessons. The group will meet on Thursday evenings, beginning September 29 th from 3:45-5:00. The first session will go through 10/27 and then the program will be reevaluated. Emphasis will be placed on teaching the fundamentals of the four competitive strokes in a manner that makes swimming fun, as well as building up endurance and cardio. The clinics are designed to introduce young swimmers to the sport of swimming while allowing maximum opportunity to participate in other activities. Consistency and frequency are both crucial when learning to swim. Our swim clinics are the perfect way to help refine your swimming skills and accelerate your learning.
Community remembers longtime Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) — More than 150 people attended the funeral for the late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer on Tuesday. Cramer died unexpectedly on September 13, one day after his birthday. He was 68 years old. Cramer joined the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department in 1975. He...
