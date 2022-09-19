The BMS Lady Tigers faced the Lake Belton Broncos at home on Thursday. It was a thrilling night with packed stands and close games. The 7B Lady Tigers came out strong and won in two sets. The first set ended 25-15 and the second 25-16. The team had exceptional serves and improved on SR. Our libero, Bailee Joseph, had amazing defensive plays and great digs. Our setters, Alisa Jackson and Kinli Moffett, did a fantastic job of setting up plays for our hitters. Shelby Larson and Kiri Moffett were on fire with their serves and were huge contributors to the team’s win. The team as a whole played well together. The 7B team is so excited to get their first win of the season and to build on this win as they go into next week.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO