Read full article on original website
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers vs. Chaparral Home Itinerary
No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen White released from class; report to gym. 5:30 p.m. Main gym: Varsity; Auxiliary...
beltontigerathletics.com
Itinerary for SBMS Invitational
Athletes will be called down to get dressed out at 3:30 PM. Order of Events: 7G (5:00 PM), 7B (5:20 PM), 8G (5:40 PM), 8B (6:00 PM) Parents and spectators will need to park in the front of the school.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Take Down Waco High
Tiger volleyball celebrated their three seniors tonight before taking on Waco High on their fourth district match up. The Tigers swept Waco High this evening in all three district match ups. The freshman red team came out tonight looking to turn the tables around after their close games Friday evening....
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis VS Waco High Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling on Tuesday September 20th to Waco to play Waco High. The match will take place at the Waco Regional Tennis Center. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 2:15 P.M. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Facility is 9:00 P.M.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Tiger Volleyball battles Lake Belton Broncos
The BMS Lady Tigers faced the Lake Belton Broncos at home on Thursday. It was a thrilling night with packed stands and close games. The 7B Lady Tigers came out strong and won in two sets. The first set ended 25-15 and the second 25-16. The team had exceptional serves and improved on SR. Our libero, Bailee Joseph, had amazing defensive plays and great digs. Our setters, Alisa Jackson and Kinli Moffett, did a fantastic job of setting up plays for our hitters. Shelby Larson and Kiri Moffett were on fire with their serves and were huge contributors to the team’s win. The team as a whole played well together. The 7B team is so excited to get their first win of the season and to build on this win as they go into next week.
Belton ISD breaks ground on Elementary School #12
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Belton ISD officially broke ground Wednesday on a 105,775 square-foot facility which will become the districts 12th elementary school. It comes after voters approved a $173,825,000 bond in May to address growth and other needs. Belton ISD says enrollment is projected to climb by nearly 800 students each year, so growth […]
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
Former Texas Longhorn's mansion on the market for nearly $6M
Former Texas Longhorns and Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas is selling his Austin home. Thomas's wife, Nina, filed for divorce a year ago, several months after she was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at him when she says she found him in bed, naked, with several women and his brother at an Austin-area short term rental house. Sitting on more than three acres of land, the Lake Austin area home has seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with views of Lake Austin and Italian architecture. Those features plus a chef’s kitchen, window walls bringing in natural lighting and a wine cellar have landed the home at a $5,995,000 list price. The home is fit for work and play with a game room, a private home theater and a two-story study with a loft. The outdoor pool includes a grotto, a grill and an infinity pool-styled lounging spa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
'Queen of Mums' has what you need for homecoming
TEMPLE, Texas — A tradition that began in the 1930's has grown bigger and bigger every year since. Mums are a staple for many students in Texas, so 6 News made sure to talk to the "queen of mums" in downtown Temple. Not only did Seleese Thompson with Precious...
Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast
WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
fox44news.com
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?
If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
fox44news.com
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
Encouraging the next generation of military leaders
Killeen students visited Texas A&M University-Central Texas to be among Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and experienced a physical training course demo to get a feel for the military world.
Comments / 0