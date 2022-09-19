Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Hacker Claims To Have ‘Bully 2’ Details
The same ‘teapotuberhacker’ who has claimed responsibility for the huge Grand Theft Auto VI leak of the weekend - read all about that here - has apparently also found themselves in possession of some significant information and materials relating to another long-awaited Rockstar Games title, Bully 2. We’ve...
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked
Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
Ars Technica
Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak came from “network intrusion”
Rockstar confirmed Monday morning that it has suffered a "network intrusion" where "confidential information... including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto" was illegally obtained by a third party. The admission seemingly confirms the veracity of a host of leaked Grand Theft Auto VI videos that hit the Internet over the weekend.
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout
Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Already Mapping 'GTA VI's Vice City
Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games was subject to a cyber attack. During this, development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was obtained and leaked online seemingly confirming the title’s rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. Since then, Rockstar have confirmed the authenticity of the footage as they simultaneously try and remove any trace of it remaining online. As with anything that hits the Internet, removing all traces is an uphill battle and fans are using any available development footage to create a potential map.
NFL・
Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.
In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.
dotesports.com
GTA 6 Leaker ‘looking to negotiate a deal’ with Rockstar Games; threatens more leaks
The video game world is still rumbling after 90 videos were leaked featuring prebuild gameplay from one of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. But the leaks might not be over, with the leaker saying they have even more assets to share—unless Rockstar Games can strike a deal with them soon.
The GTA 6 Leakers Officially Have A 5 Star Wanted Level
The video game industry was rocked by a massive leak over the weekend, as a hacker referring to themselves as teapotuberhacker suddenly dumped numerous clips from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6" onto the internet. The 3gb file uploaded by the hacker showed off a number of details from "Grand Theft Auto 6," including a first look at the game's new lead character and a confirmation that the series is returning to Vice City as the location of the next chapter. And although this was an exciting moment for many fans who have waited years to get a glimpse at the new game, it was also a heartbreaking experience for Rockstar Games. The "GTA" developer broke its silence regarding the leak on Monday, confirming the legitimacy of the footage and explaining the company's profound disappointment in this turn of events. And now, it looks like the authorities may be well on their way to catching the perpetrator of the hacks.
IGN
Nvidia RTX 4090 & 4080 Price and Specs Revealed - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. The alleged hacker that leaked around 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto 6, and also targeted Uber, is being investigated by the FBI. EA Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has announced that it is developing an Iron Man game.
New 'Grand Theft Auto' Game Exposed by Hacker, Could Be Linked to Attack on Popular Rideshare Company
The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice have stepped in.
