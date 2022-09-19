Read full article on original website
Essence
Alicia Garza: Black People Should Make The Rules 'So We're Not Constantly Chasing After Tragedies'
Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza talks to ESSENCE about the Black Census Project, listening to the Black community, and being proactive about policy ahead of elections. Every day, we inch closer to the 2022 midterm elections. For Black Americans, this is of the utmost importance because there has been...
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.
Gun control activists speak out on infamous ‘kick’ from Marjorie Taylor Greene
A group of young gun control activists has called on other young people to take action and vote in November’s midterm elections, following a now-viral encounter with far-right Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.Speaking in an interview with The Independent on Monday, Voters of Tomorrow (VFT) said the incident involving the right-wing congresswoman last week was yet another example of Republican attacks on American youth.“They will they will kick teenagers before they take action on gun violence, and I think that is just deeply depressing,” said VFT founder Santiago Mayer, who Ms Greene was videoed telling to “go home”.During the...
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
Human Rights Campaign, largest U.S. LGBTQ advocacy group, names new president
The Human Rights Campaign announced Tuesday that Kelley Robinson will serve as its ninth president — the first Black queer woman to lead the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization. Robinson, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said she was honored to lead HRC and its 3...
Yeshiva students lash out after school suspends all clubs following Supreme Court ruling
Yeshiva University sparked a backlash from students for suspending all student club activities until further notice after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 5-4 ruling that requires the university to recognize an LGBT club. In an email sent Friday by Yeshiva's Office of Student Life, the New York City-based university...
Yeshiva University halts clubs amid high court LGBTQ ruling
Yeshiva University suspended student club activity after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ordered the school to recognize an LGBTQ student group.
This week, Sept. 18-24, is “Banned Books” Week ~ “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us”
An article in The Conversation by a University of Southern California professor who teaches a class on banned books says book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read. Professor Trisha Tucker writes:. “Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination...
