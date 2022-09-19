Read full article on original website
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
Classic Revival Car Show This Saturday (Sept 24) in Dyersville, IA
Are you looking to squeeze in one more car show before the classics are put in storage for the winter? You're in luck. There's a big car show this weekend in Dyersville, IA. It's the Classic Dreams Car show. This Saturday's car show takes place in Dyersville on 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue from 1 pm till 4 pm. Admission is FREE.
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard
The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
Kennedy Mall Welcomes Brand New Consignment Store
Oxford Dictionary defines a consignment store/shop as "a store that sells secondhand items (typically clothing and accessories) on behalf of the original owner, who receives a percentage of the selling price." On September 1st, Dubuque's very own Kennedy Mall welcomed a consignment store of their own in Maker's Market. A...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Volunteers Needed for Dubuque Trees Forever’s Fall Plantings
Dubuque Trees Forever — a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to sprucing up the Key City — is searching for volunteers for some upcoming fall projects. The organization needs helpers for fall projects set to take place on October 1st, 8th, and 15th. The October 1st event will involve planting street trees across the community. On October 8th, they will fill Allison-Henderson Park on Loras Boulevard with 30 new trees.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Family opens Bellevue store selling clothing, candy, ice cream
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Bellevue, Iowa, we will share other...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Hospice of Dubuque is Kwik Care’s Recipient for September
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
KCRG.com
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
