bkmag.com
Festivals galore, and then some more: 14 things to do this weekend
There’s some kind of festive gathering for just about everyone in the borough over the next few days. For music aficionados, the Brooklyn Americana Music Festival is staging dozens of free concerts throughout the city; for the block partier, there’s the Fort Greene Community Festival in the heart of the neighborhood; and for the Irish (or Irish-in-spirit), the Great Irish Fair of New York is back for its 41st year, just to name a few.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn has 3 of the 5 best subway stations in the city, straphangers say
Here’s another reason why Brooklyn is superior to everyone else: We have some of the best subway stations in the city. Although the bar is admittedly low, the results from a recently released MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey show that Brooklyn has three of the top five highest-rated subway stations.
bkmag.com
Pioneers at work
It is humid in Dustin Yellin’s 14,000-square-foot studio, which opens up onto Pioneer Street in Red Hook. Yellin, 47, and normally loquacious, is tired. His first child, Zia Copernicus, was born just a couple of months earlier, in May. “Zia means light,” he mumbles from a couch in the...
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
The New York Times says Mass. has 2 of the best restaurants in America
Two restaurants in Maine also made the list. The New York Times has again scoured the country for its annual list of favorite restaurants in the nation, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut. The publication released its 50 favorite restaurants in America in 2022 on Monday and included Neptune...
Oldest Restaurants in the Northeast That Are Worth the Drive
There are so many unique, historical places here in the Northeast, it's tough even to know where to begin. How about we look at some of the oldest restaurants in the country? Naturally, they will be here in the Northeast. I found an interesting article from delish about the "oldest...
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
Celebrate Connecticut Day at The Big E
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Day at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. is Wednesday, Sept. 21. It’s a day to celebrate the state’s culinary and culinary attractions. This year, visitors to the Connecticut Building can: Sip on local craft beer and cider from the Connecticut Craft Beer Garden featuring 30 new varieties […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused
2022-09-21@11:35pm–#Bridgeport News: A homeless family living in the parking lot of Huntington Plaza on Huntington Road was doused with some sort of substance. Firefighters were also called to the scene. I will try to get an update in the morning. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
News 12
Guide: Festivals happening around Connecticut
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening around Connecticut this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. Fall. Annual Durham Fair. Location: Durham Fairgrounds. Durham. Dates: Sept....
iheart.com
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update!
Sound on Sound Festival in CT Weekend Update! Listen here as Renee chats with the co-founders of this exciting event happening this weekend in CT!!!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft breweries, a variety of wines and spirits, and much more for one unforgettable weekend in Fairfield County. From seeing your favorite band perform live, to relaxing with a cold beer at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall, or sipping a glass of wine in the Seaside Wine Grove, there is something for everyone at the fest.
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
News 12
Connecticut apple orchard named top 10 across US according to Yelp
Lyman Orchard was named the ninth best orchard in the U.S. on Yelp's list. Lyman also snagged the best of Connecticut title. The orchard has been around for eight generations, and today offers pick your own with over 100 varieties of fruits. The Apple Barrel on location has a deli,...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
