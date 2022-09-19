ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger

Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.I’m one of the millions that takes an SSRI—one called sertraline, to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder. Before I talked with a psychiatrist about getting on this...
Keeping criminals out of classrooms

A devastating teacher shortage calls into question how thorough hiring and background checks are for teachers. (Getty Images) The teacher shortage is devastating schools and families across the country. According to Dr. David Bateman, a professor at Shippensburg University, “The talent pipeline has literally dried up. This is the new...
