Read full article on original website
Related
How the Debate Over Antidepressants Puts Millions in Danger
Nearly 10 percent of all Americans will experience symptoms of depression every year. One of the common forms of treatment includes a combination of therapy and antidepressants. According to the CDC, around 13 percent of Americans over the age of 18 were taking antidepressants between 2015 and 2018. The most commonly prescribed form of these are called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), developed to alter serotonin flux in the brain.I’m one of the millions that takes an SSRI—one called sertraline, to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder. Before I talked with a psychiatrist about getting on this...
Childhood cancer, illness is costly and heartbreaking fight
For most children, the days leading to Christmas are marked with sweet treats, fun events and eagerly awaiting Santa Clause. For 2-year-old Nolan Hull, December 2020 is when he and his family ...
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters
U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.”. The White House said...
newsfromthestates.com
Keeping criminals out of classrooms
A devastating teacher shortage calls into question how thorough hiring and background checks are for teachers. (Getty Images) The teacher shortage is devastating schools and families across the country. According to Dr. David Bateman, a professor at Shippensburg University, “The talent pipeline has literally dried up. This is the new...
Comments / 0