2022 Lincoln Calling Music & Art Festival
Now in its 19th year, the Lincoln Calling music and arts festival is back at full throttle. The ambitious multi-day event boasts over 75 musical acts across eight stages in downtown Lincoln from September 22-24. The goal is to shine a light on the arts and culture happening in Lincoln.
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
Some Lincoln residents on edge after two acts of violence in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday night was very eventful for residents in two parts of the city and has made some feel uneasy. First, a shooting near 22nd and Dudley Streets sent two teens to the hospital. A few hours later, a stabbing near West Fairfield Street that killed...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces Ghouls & Glow events
The spooky season is rapidly approaching and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has the perfect event for all ages to celebrate the fall season.
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man that was reported missing by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services last December was recently arrested in Texas. Lajuan Jones was taken into custody Tuesday in Dallas, Texas according to the release. It’s reported he was found at a family member’s place.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Monthly Rent In Lincoln
Increase of rent, business and finance concept. (Note: The tiles are NOT Scrabble tiles. They are blank wooden tiles with generic Photoshopped letters.) (KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) A new national report from Rent.com shows apartments are renting in Lincoln right now from just under $1,000 to just over $1,800.
LPS Looking To Fill 150 Positions At Two Interview Fairs
Lincoln Public Schools will host two fall interview fairs to fill over 150 unfilled full and part time positions. Those jobs include paraeducators, bus drivers, transportation paras, food service workers, food service manager trainees, head bakers, head cooks, custodians, health technicians and treatment nurses. The first interview fair will be...
Trucks begin hauling tons of dirt to new elementary school site in east Beatrice
BEATRICE – Side dump trucks have begun hauling multiple loads of additional dirt to the site of the proposed prekindergarten to fifth grade elementary facility, being built on school district-owned land north of Beatrice High School. Trucks are using a temporary road carved out of crop land along a...
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
Cooler air on the way!
It was hot today! For September 20, 2022, we have four new record highs across parts of Nebraska…so far. We’ll update this when numbers are finalized, but for now, here are the records:. Lincoln: 103 (old record: 96 in 2018) Omaha: 100 (old record: 95 in 2018) Beatrice:...
Active Fire at Sidney High School Wednesday Afternoon
SIDNEY, Iowa - Students evacuated due to active fire at Sidney High School, Wednesday afternoon.,. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has released the following statement:. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Fire Department was called to the Sidney High School for an active fire at approximately 1:00pm. The school...
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Kearney High administrators apologize after students accused of harassing Lincoln High volleyball players
KEARNEY, NE — Administrators at Kearney High School and Lincoln High School are investigating allegations of Kearney students directing hateful language towards Lincoln High volleyball players. Kearney beat Lincoln High 3-1 in a match in Kearney on Tuesday night. Shortly after, a Links player posted to social media alleging...
Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
