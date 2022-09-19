Read full article on original website
Jordan Torrence wins Fair Dance Contest
The Dance Contest was held Wednesday night at the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. Jordan Torrence won first place.
Magnolia School Board opens discussion about artificial turf for outdoor athletic facilities
The Magnolia School Board recently decided to study possible installation of artificial turf at the district’s football, baseball and softball fields. Much discussion around the community has gotten back to the board and it was addressed during the meeting. Board president Mike Waters said it’s estimated that turf for...
"Light for the Fight" ceremony October 3 at SAU's Blanchard Hall Fountain
The Rankin College of Business at Southern Arkansas University will sponsor its annual Light for the Fight ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 by the Blanchard Hall Fountain. Sponsored each year by the Business Student Advisory Council (BSAC) in the College of Business, the ceremony is to honor all of those who have battled cancer. This year’s ceremony will feature a guest speaker from the local cancer support group Steel Magnolias.
SAU professors to present joint art show through the end of October
Two local art professors will present their joint show at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council. The show, based on their nature walks, will run from late September through the end of October. The show, “Quotidian Moments through Different Lenses,” features works by professors Anna Zusman and Rhaelene Lowther,...
Great American names top golfers for week
The Great American Conference announced the third Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season. Henderson State’s Gracen Blout won the Women’s award. The Reddies’ Nathan Cossement claimed the Men’s honor. WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK. Gracen Blount, Henderson State, Sr., Hot Springs,...
Poll: Readers want a bowling alley in Magnolia
There’s a lot of support for a bowling alley in Magnolia. magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:. Yes, it has before, 107 votes, 48.19 percent. Yes, if it provides experiences beyond bowling, 65 votes, 29.27 percent. No, we had one and could...
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of States. Big Money Freight LLC, Courtney Craven, 3206 Highway 24E, Prescott filed 9/12/22. Ouachita. P&S Dukes LLC, Stacy Dukes, 131 Ouachita 64, Camden filed 9/12/22. L&M Demolition & Construction, LLC,...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20. Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time. Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school...
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust in Magnolia
Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the return of Talesha Tatom, vice president and senior retail loan officer, to the Magnolia Market. Tatom, a 20-year banking veteran, came back to the Farmers Bank family in June. The longtime lending professional previously served at Farmers Bank & Trust from 1999 to 2018. During that time, she began her career as an executive assistant and moved into lending as a retail loan officer.
911 signs available through booth at Columbia County Fair
The County Wide 911 Address Sign Program is among the exhibitors at this week at the Columbia County Fair. The public can make arrangements to buy highly reflective signs for $20. The signs bear road numbers on both sides. Signs can also be purchased on the Columbia County Ambulance Service...
Legislators meet with Magnolia School District staff
In recognition of "Take Your Legislator to School Month," the Magnolia School District recently hosted state legislators to an informal discussion on various education issues. State Rep. David Fielding, State Rep. Lane Jean and State Sen.-elect Steve Crowell met with district and campus administrative staff members to gain insight on the issues facing public school districts in Arkansas, and how the Magnolia School District is addressing those matters.
Dr. Raymond Cammack
Dr. Raymond Cammack, 79, of Magnolia died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer, LA. Dr. Cammack spent his life in the ministry and teaching. He received a doctor of education in mathematics. He was a professor of mathematics at Southern Arkansas University for 34 years.
Jamie Waller completes 20 years with Peoples Bank
Jamie Waller, president and chief lending officer, recently completed his 20th year with Peoples Bank. Waller began his banking career in May 2002 and has held a variety of jobs including general office assistant, teller, loan clerk, loan assistant, loan officer, and branch manager. "Jamie began his career in an...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 22, 2022: Lithium from salt water
We continue to monitor the international debate about lithium mining. We can provide you with a link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on September 13, 2022, Stereo Chemistry produced a podcast by Matt Blols and Kerri Janson entitled “Lithium mining’s water use sparks bitter conflicts and novel chemistry.” It goes into a little bit of detail as to why Albemarle Corporation has its doubts about the approach of Standard Lithium to lithium extraction from South Arkansas brine.
The School Board Has Spoken and They Want Cell Phones Under Control
El Dorado High School has changed its phone policy for students and teachers, and many students have expressed their distaste for the changes. EHS Principal Sherry Hill expressed that she sees little difference in the new policy. “In terms of changes really there hasn’t been a lot of changes. The cell phone policy has changed a little bit. Students were never supposed to use them in the classroom, but the wording is different in the policy.”
BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
