Read full article on original website
Related
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmers’ Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac Predict Mild Winter For Some, Bitter Cold For Others
Summer just ended and fall has just begun, but that’s not stopping the Farmers’ Almanac and The Old Farmer’s Almanac from releasing their winter weather predictions. Their official “weather forecasters” claim to use a top-secret process to achieve their “super accurate” long range prediction.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Utah. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Central Mountains; Sevier Valley; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garfield...eastern Piute...northwestern Wayne and eastern Sevier Counties through 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monroe to 11 miles southwest of Koosharem to 7 miles northwest of Antimony. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Annabella, Loa, Koosharem, Antimony, Glenwood, Lyman, Kingston, Burrville, Angle, Fish Lake, Fremont and Greenwich. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 65 and 73. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0