Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Utah. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Central Mountains; Sevier Valley; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garfield...eastern Piute...northwestern Wayne and eastern Sevier Counties through 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monroe to 11 miles southwest of Koosharem to 7 miles northwest of Antimony. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Annabella, Loa, Koosharem, Antimony, Glenwood, Lyman, Kingston, Burrville, Angle, Fish Lake, Fremont and Greenwich. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 65 and 73. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

