tipranks.com
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Tanks After Key FDA Meeting Is Postponed
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have tanked today after the meeting of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee for the review of Veru’s marketing application for sabizabulin was postponed. Sabizabulin is an oral therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. The regulatory agency has...
tipranks.com
Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ:SPPI) Plunges After Poziotinib Evidence is Questioned
Shares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) are plunging in today’s trading after scientists from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised concerns over the data shared by the company for poziotinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). While the meeting of the advisory committee is scheduled for...
tipranks.com
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update
IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
tipranks.com
Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) Nosedive: TipRanks Read the Tea Cup Right!
After dropping ~43% in the past five days, Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are plummeting in the pre-market session today and we at TipRanks had already read the writing on the wall. Last month, we noted there could be a downside movement owing to a lock-up clause in Pagaya’s merger agreement and...
tipranks.com
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Climbs on Notable Insider Buying
Shares of clinical-stage biotech firm Larimar Therapeutics are trending higher after insiders made notable purchases of the company’s common stock as part of an underwritten offering. The proceeds from this offering will help to fund the company’s key clinical program. Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that...
MedCity News
Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
U.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's (FENC.O) intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator's website.
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
tipranks.com
Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) Rises after Quarterly Showing
Shares of India-focused esports operator Mobile Global (NASDAQ:MGAM) are rallying today after the company’s recent quarterly showing. The company went public in July raising $6.9 million in gross proceeds. During the quarter ended June 30, it did not generate any revenue and incurred R&D expenses of $46,480. After a...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
tipranks.com
Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?
Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
tipranks.com
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Slides after Pulling the Plug on Bond Sale
Shares of natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) are sliding in the trade today as amid a volatile junk bond market the company has withdrawn its $1 billion offering of 11.25% senior secured notes and warrants. The development now casts doubts over the company’s natural gas export project in Louisiana. The...
tipranks.com
Powrbridge (NASDAQ:PBTS) Remains Volatile
Software and technology solutions provider Powerbridge (NASDAQ:PBTS) is nosediving in today’s pre-market trade on no news. The stock which regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of NASDAQ last month has been rising for some time now. Shares are up a whopping 74.6% over the past month already.
tipranks.com
Can Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Bounce Back in 2022?
The decline in Bitcoin prices weighed on HUT stock. Meanwhile, HUT stock has an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying that the recovery could take more time. The stock of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)(TSE:HUT) has fallen along with the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Shares of this Bitcoin mining company have dropped nearly 77% year-to-date. Furthermore, with an Underperform Smart Score on TipRanks and uncertainty over Bitcoin prices, recovery in HUT stock remains a far cry.
pharmacytimes.com
Clovis Oncology Submits New Drug Application for Rucaparib as First-Line Maintenance Treatment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Research suggests that rucaparib can increase progression-free survival by more than a year in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Clovis Oncology, Inc has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA for rucaparib (Rubraca) as first-line maintenance treatment for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. Rucaparib was also submitted as a Type II variation with the European Medicines Agency.
Merck Will Study Lower Dose of Long-Acting Islatravir
Merck plans to start new clinical trials of a lower dose of its experimental antiretroviral islatravir for HIV treatment, which has been on hold due to unexpected safety concerns. But studies of islatravir for monthly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will be discontinued, the company announced this week. Islatravir (formerly known as...
tipranks.com
Does Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Appeal in a Volatile Market?
Macro challenges have weighed on Microsoft’s recent results and could continue to be a drag on its near-term performance. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the cloud and other growth areas. Rising interest rates and macro uncertainty have dragged down tech stocks,...
tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
