Mayor: Cortland close to creating City Manager position
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are considering putting a City Manager in charge. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU the Common Council is on board. A public hearing is scheduled for the October 4th Common Council meeting on adopting a local law to create the position. Ithaca is...
Tompkins County considers creating EMS coordinator position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is in early talks to create an EMS coordinator. Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says the position would handle the logistics of emergency response. He says it may take a couple years for the job to develop. Hart says lawmakers in Albany are considering...
County releases trove of emails between Communications Director and media members
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County’s response to allegations of media influencing continued Tuesday evening with the release of just over 800 PDFs that show about 20 months’ worth of e-mails between county Communications Director Dominick Recckio and members of the local media regarding Reimagining Public Safety. The allegations...
Disaster and emergency preparedness training course in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A training course to prepare for the worst. Citizen Preparedness Corps Training is happening next week. The free course is led by the New York National Guard and State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services along with local officials and the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response. It trains people how to respond to natural or human-caused disasters or emergencies, giving residents tools and resources they need to manage and recover as quickly as possible. Attendees will receive free NYS Disaster Preparedness Kits, limit one per family. It happens next Wednesday at the Lansing High School cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Ithaca official calls for city, county cooperation on homelessness
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca city official is encouraging Tompkins County legislators to help with homelessness. Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal calls the homelessness problem a “crisis.”. The city recently formed a subcommittee to study the issue. McGonigal says a person died on Sunday in an encampment near...
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
IC testing emergency alerts on Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you hear alarm bells Thursday around Ithaca College, it’s only a test. A college-wide test of IC’s Alert Emergency Notification System and Outdoor Warning System takes place Thursday afternoon. The ENS uses voice, e-mail, and text messages with information about emergencies on campus. The OWS is a siren and loudspeaker message heard on campus.
State audit of Binghamton Housing Authority shows issues
The Binghamton Housing Authority was included in a multi-year NYS audit and according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli the Authority's board and director did not provide adequate oversight of financial operations.
Rabies clinics upcoming in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is hosting two upcoming rabies clinics for pets. Bring your dog, cat, or ferret to the Groton Fire Station on Thursday, September 29th, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. Another clinic will happen at the TCAT Bus Garage in Ithaca on Saturday, October 15th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended. The shots are free of charge, though donations are accepted. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Dryden Rail Trail takes another step toward completion
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — There is progress on the Dryden Rail Trail. Leaders in the towns of Dryden and Ithaca are in talks with Tompkins County officials to speed up the timeline for connecting Game Farm Road and East Hill Recreation Way. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer shared an...
Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
Cortland looks to resolve West Court Street lighting issue
City of Cortland officials are looking to resolve a lighting issue on West Court Street that has been ongoing longer than usual, said councilperson Katy Silliman (D-2nd Ward) at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. West Court Street has experienced a lighting outage in the past handful of weeks. The outage...
Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
“Most notorious slumlord” building on lockdown list
The City of Binghamton is threatening to lockdown an apartment building owned by the man Mayor Jared Kraham calls "Binghamton's most notorious slumlord" Isaac Anzaroot.
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
Crews put out house fire in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — No injuries were reported in a Tompkins County house fire. The Newfield Fire Company responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The blaze was put out with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters.
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
New SRO Contract in Owego Rushed
A new contract in the Village of Owego to introduce more school resource officers into the district was rushed and did not follow the necessary steps before it was signed. Laura Spencer, a Village of Owego board trustee, was the only member to vote no. She says when she read the contract, she immediately noticed the hasty process left a lot of things out.
Tree removal will close a road in Ithaca Tuesday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Tree removal closing a road in Ithaca Tuesday. South Hill Terrace between Hillview Place and South Cayuga Street will close completely at 7:30 a.m. while the crew works. No thru-traffic will be allowed. Local traffic should plan to use Turner Place to Spencer Street or East Clinton Street to connect with South Cayuga Street. The City said the narrow roadway is likely to make emergency vehicle access unlikely while the work happens.
