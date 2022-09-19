Pine City hosted Rush City Tuesday night in a Great River Conference battle. Pine City used the cheers of the home crowd to help control much of the first set. But their lead slowly slipped away as the Tigers found a groove and marched back. The Tigers would take control themselves and walk away with the first set win 25-14. Despite scoring first in the second set, the Dragons fell behind early and watched as Rush City built on their lead. Towards the middle of the set Pine City was able to close the gap and wound up tying the set at 13. Soon they took the lead and forced Rush City to call for a timeout. That timeout would help as after being tied for the next few points the Tigers again pulled away with the lead. Eventually they claimed set two 25-17.

PINE CITY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO