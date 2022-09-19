Read full article on original website
Scalable and CMOS compatible silicon photonic physical unclonable functions for supply chain assurance
We demonstrate the uniqueness, unclonability and secure authentication of N"‰="‰56 physical unclonable functions (PUFs) realized from silicon photonic moirÃ© quasicrystal interferometers. Compared to prior photonic-PUF demonstrations typically limited in scale to only a handful of unique devices and on the order of 10 false authentication attempts, this work examines"‰>"‰103 inter-device comparisons and false authentication attempts. Device fabrication is divided across two separate fabrication facilities, allowing for cross-fab analysis and emulation of a malicious foundry with exact knowledge of the PUF photonic circuit design and process. Our analysis also compares cross-correlation based authentication to the traditional Hamming distance method and experimentally demonstrates an authentication error rate AER"‰="‰0%, false authentication rate FAR"‰="‰0%, and an estimated probability of cloning below 10âˆ’30. This work validates the potential scalability of integrated photonic-PUFs which can attractively leverage mature wafer-scale manufacturing and automated contact-free optical probing. Such structures show promise for authenticating hardware in the untrusted supply chain or augmenting conventional electronic-PUFs to enhance system security.
