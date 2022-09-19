Read full article on original website
Shakur Stevenson predicts Haney beats Lomachenko
By Craig Daly: Shakur Stevenson believes that undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will beat Vasyl Lomachenko when the time comes for them to battle it out. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) still needs to take care of his rematch with former unified 135-lb champion George Kamboso Jr next month on October 15th, but that fight is seen as just a formality for the unbeaten champ.
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
What now for Canelo & Golovkin?
By Ken Hissner: With the third meeting of WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 58-2-2 (39), of Mexico and IBF and WBA Super Middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG’ Golovkin, 42-2-1 (37), of Kazakhstan, finally coming to an end four years after it should have been “What Now for Canelo and GGG?”
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
Dazn Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius – Video Preview & Prediction
By Geoffrey Ciani: Coming up on October 15th, in a bout that will be televised on Fox PPV, heavyweight contender Robert Helenius will square off against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. This is an especially interesting match-up at this particular point in time. You have Wilder coming off his...
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
Eddie Hearn Disagrees With Reported Canelo vs Golovkin 3 PPV Buys
By Vince D’Writer: For some unwarranted reason, somebody thought it was a good idea to have a third fight between undisputed Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The marketing for this bout was centered around bad blood between the two fighters, as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized how much the boxers hated each other, and he predicted the trilogy fight would be the night of the year in boxing.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Charr warns ‘dosser’ Tyson Fury he’ll ‘smash his pretty face’ and hopes Gypsy King fights him instead of Anthony Joshua
FORMER heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr has urged Tyson Fury to fight him instead of Anthony Joshua. Fury, 34, is set to face Joshua, 32, in a huge 'Battle of Britain' heavyweight bout in December. A 60-40 purse split has already been agreed with the fight expected to take place at...
Gilberto Ramirez says Golovkin was “scared” against Canelo
By Craig Daly: Gilberto Ramirez says Gennadiy Golovkin looked “scared” last weekend in his loss to Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Ramirez feels that Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) didn’t attempt to win the fight against Canelo, and was there to survive. He thinks Golovkin should retire or move back down to 160 to fight Jermall Charlo or Jaime Munguia.
Teofimo Lopez wants Canelo Alvarez to fight Demetrius Andrade next
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to face former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade next following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last weekend. We saw what happened to Andrade when he attempted to politely ask Canelo for a fight at his post-fight...
Canelo Alvarez “can’t age out David Benavidez,” says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sean Jones: Paulie Malignaggi says Canelo Alvarez did a good job of aging Gennadiy Golovkin out until he was an old 40 before fighting him, but he can’t do the same thing against David Benavidez. Malignaggi says Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) can’t age the 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23...
Tyson Fury fight ‘a cash-out’ for Anthony Joshua, promoter Lou DiBella claims
Boxing promoter Lou DiBella has said a fight with Tyson Fury feels like a ‘cash-out’ option for Anthony Joshua.Joshua failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in August when he suffered a second straight decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned him last year.As a result, an all-British heavyweight clash with Fury looked to be off the cards for good, until Fury offered “AJ” a shot at the WBC belt. A bout between the pair is being discussed, with a potential December date in the works.“Joshua didn’t fight poorly against Usyk,” DiBella told...
Abel Sanchez discusses Gennadiy Golovkin’s loss to Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin’s former trainer Abel Sanchez watched his loss to Canelo Alvarez last Saturday night, and he feels that he had the wrong game plan to beat the Mexican star. Sanchez said that for Golovkin or anyone to beat Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs), you’ve got to...
