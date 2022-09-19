Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
FOXBusiness
Drought forces farmers to scale back and others to fold as economists warn of price hikes
Recent extreme temperatures in California and years of prolonged drought has created a bone-dry landscape in states across the country, ravaging crops and causing them to die off. Some farmers and economists are now warning that consumers are going to soon see price hikes for certain items and less food on store shelves.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%
The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
Agriculture Online
Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications
Corn silage harvest is in process, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started the fall manure application season which will continue through soybean and corn harvest next month. To best capture the nutrients in manure, manure should be incorporated during application or as soon as possible afterwards. Livestock producers should also consider using cover crops to capture more of the manure nutrients, especially the nitrogen, and also prevent soil erosion.
marketplace.org
The Corn Belt is facing smaller yields, but higher prices are keeping this farmer’s hopes up
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its September harvest estimate for corn after little rain and above-average temperatures along the Corn Belt the last month. But Keith Alverson, a corn farmer in Chester, South Dakota, is optimistic. One reason: Corn prices have risen to around $7 a bushel compared to $6 a year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crop conditions steady as harvest begins
With the state’s corn harvest underway, about 64% of the crop is rated good or excellent, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday. That’s better than what the state’s corn was rated last year at this time — when it was 58% good or excellent — but the USDA predicts average yields to be slightly lower this year.
Comments / 0