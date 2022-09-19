ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
AGRICULTURE
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean conditions drop by 1%

The USDA released its 25th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 18, 87% of corn has reached the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybeans close down | Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Corn ended the day down 10¢ at $6.82 and soybeans are down 21¢ to $14.58. The closing soybean price today is still more than 30¢ higher then where soybeans were just before USDA WASDE report came out on Monday. Wheat closed up today. CBOT wheat is up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications

Corn silage harvest is in process, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started the fall manure application season which will continue through soybean and corn harvest next month. To best capture the nutrients in manure, manure should be incorporated during application or as soon as possible afterwards. Livestock producers should also consider using cover crops to capture more of the manure nutrients, especially the nitrogen, and also prevent soil erosion.
OHIO STATE
Agriculture
Industry
Environment
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crop conditions steady as harvest begins

With the state’s corn harvest underway, about 64% of the crop is rated good or excellent, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday. That’s better than what the state’s corn was rated last year at this time — when it was 58% good or excellent — but the USDA predicts average yields to be slightly lower this year.
IOWA STATE

