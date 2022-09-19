ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Logan Square’s Mini Mott Replaced With Second Generation, A Tribute To Owners’ Asian-American Heritage

By Mina Bloom
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blockclubchicago.org

The Hen, A Breakfast Spot With 20-Topping Oatmeal Bar, Opens In Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK — A breakfast-focused restaurant has opened in Lincoln Park with a 20-topping oatmeal bar and and boozy brunches. The Hen, 2423 N. Clark St., is a diner-inspired breakfast and brunch restaurant with a menu created by Executive Chef David Rodriguez of For the People Hospitality, which owns and operates The Duplex in Logan Square.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Explore Chicago’s Little India, A 15-Block Stretch On Devon Avenue

Located on a 15-block stretch of street and nestled amongst the bustle of the city is a place sometimes called Little India. Filled with packed restaurants, delicious food, and shop windows advertising saris, Little India might be less well known than the likes of China Town or Greektown, but it’s 100% worth a visit. Spend a day on the far North side of town and prepare to be amazed. Little India has been a Chicago staple since the 1970s and is known by locals as a multiethnic corridor. Located in the West Ridge neighborhood, Devon Avenue is bustling with Indian and Pakistani culture.  Stop by the Sikh temple (Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago 2341 W Devon Ave.) and learn more about the vibrant area as you walk around. Embrace your need for endless home decor at Reshma’s Home Decor (2540 W Devon Ave.), a meditation and spirituality store that imports products from all over India. Next, satiate your appetite with any number of delicious restaurants like Hema’s Kitchen, Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant, Udupi Palace, Khan BBQ, food counters like Kamdar Plaza, and so much more! 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
Local
Illinois Restaurants
WGN News

Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering

BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
BERWYN, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday

EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Second Generation#Asian American#Mott Street#Food Drink#Americans#Chicagoans
depauliaonline.com

Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank

Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
All About Chicago

Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?

Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
CHICAGO, IL
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area

CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility

CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
CHICAGO, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy