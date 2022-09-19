Logan Square’s Mini Mott Replaced With Second Generation, A Tribute To Owners’ Asian-American Heritage

Read full article on original website
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square Athletic Club Could Be Coming To Grace’s Furniture Building After Long-Awaited Boutique Hotel Plan Scrapped
LOGAN SQUARE — Redevelopment of the old Grace’s Furniture building in the heart of Logan Square has taken yet another turn as the developers behind the long-delayed project have dumped city-approved plans to open a boutique hotel on the site. Now, developers Blue Star Properties and Marc Realty...
blockclubchicago.org
The Hen, A Breakfast Spot With 20-Topping Oatmeal Bar, Opens In Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — A breakfast-focused restaurant has opened in Lincoln Park with a 20-topping oatmeal bar and and boozy brunches. The Hen, 2423 N. Clark St., is a diner-inspired breakfast and brunch restaurant with a menu created by Executive Chef David Rodriguez of For the People Hospitality, which owns and operates The Duplex in Logan Square.
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef
If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
Explore Chicago’s Little India, A 15-Block Stretch On Devon Avenue
Located on a 15-block stretch of street and nestled amongst the bustle of the city is a place sometimes called Little India. Filled with packed restaurants, delicious food, and shop windows advertising saris, Little India might be less well known than the likes of China Town or Greektown, but it’s 100% worth a visit. Spend a day on the far North side of town and prepare to be amazed. Little India has been a Chicago staple since the 1970s and is known by locals as a multiethnic corridor. Located in the West Ridge neighborhood, Devon Avenue is bustling with Indian and Pakistani culture. Stop by the Sikh temple (Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago 2341 W Devon Ave.) and learn more about the vibrant area as you walk around. Embrace your need for endless home decor at Reshma’s Home Decor (2540 W Devon Ave.), a meditation and spirituality store that imports products from all over India. Next, satiate your appetite with any number of delicious restaurants like Hema’s Kitchen, Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant, Udupi Palace, Khan BBQ, food counters like Kamdar Plaza, and so much more!
Big Guys Sausage closing shop, pivoting to catering
BERWYN, Ill. — Pretty soon, Chicagoans won’t be able to chow down on Big Guys Sausage anymore. The popular sausage stand that has served burgers, sandwiches, Red Hots and fries for the last decade is closing it’s storefront on Roosevelt and pivoting toward catering, a business move that owner Brendan O’Connor said is a much […]
blockclubchicago.org
Underground Railroad Site In Chicago Will Be Honored At Historic Dedication Ceremony Saturday
EAST SIDE — A Southeast Side site that was part of the Underground Railroad is having a sign dedication event this Saturday. The Jan and Aagje Ton Farm was the first Underground Railroad site in Chicago to be recognized by the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom project. The farm once provided a safe harbor to people who had been enslaved but escaped to freedom.
blockclubchicago.org
Uptown’s Clifton Avenue Gets Decorative String Lighting, A First For A Public Street In Chicago
UPTOWN — A new feature of Uptown’s Clifton Avenue Street Art Gallery marks a first for Chicago: decorative lighting on a public street. String lights were added in late May to Clifton Avenue just north of Wilson Avenue. The “festoon” lights are strung over the street, providing extra light and ambiance to the area.
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
blockclubchicago.org
First Indigenous Peoples Day Festival To Showcase Native Artists From Hip-Hop To Folklore
CHICAGO — A two-day festival celebrating Indigenous people will be held next month in Logan Square and Old Town. The First Indigenous Peoples Day Festival is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Logan Square Auditorium, 2935 N. Kedzie Ave., and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave.
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.
I was looking for somewhere new to eat. I have tried most of the restaurants in the South Barrington area already and this was the last one on my list. Deep dish pizzaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
blockclubchicago.org
St. Alphonsus Oktoberfest Brings Brats, Beer And German-American History To Lakeview This Weekend
LAKEVIEW — St. Alphonsus Church, a Lakeview-based parish founded by German immigrants in 1882, is holding its 20th annual Oktoberfest this weekend with Bavarian foods, polka bands and craft beer. The festival runs 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday in the area surrounding St. Alphonsus...
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?
Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
J.B. Smooth kicking off comedy tour in Chicago area
CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”. Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area. On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his...
blockclubchicago.org
Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue To Be Resurfaced After Prolonged Water Main Project
LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue recently opened back up to two-lane traffic after a lengthy construction project, but the street will see more parking restrictions through the fall as city crews resurface the thoroughfare. The Chicago Department of Transportation is poised to begin repaving Armitage Avenue...
depauliaonline.com
West Side residents hold People’s Fest in opposition to Riot Fest amid ongoing efforts to remove mega festival from Douglass Park
West Side residents hosted the People’s Music Fest at the corner of Cermak and Marshall Blvd. as a part of their ongoing efforts to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park. Residents have voiced their concerns throughout the years, including at a Chicago Park District open...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility
CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
