Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
UPDATED: Missing Columbia City girl found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Press Release): The Indiana State Police says Emery Osborne was found safe and has been reunited with her family. EARLIER: The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a 12 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.
WOWO News
Steuben County resident confronts intruders with firearm
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers responded to the 5600 block of East Division Road in Steuben County’s Scott Township shortly after 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, on a report of a residential burglary in progress. Initial reports showed that the homeowner came home to find that his residence had...
WOWO News
Bicyclist Injured In Wednesday Night Crash on Lake Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Wednesday Night incident involving a bicyclist. Shortly after 8:30 P.M. Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street. Officers arrived and located the male/adult bicyclist alert and conscious near the intersection after witnesses reported the incident involving him and a small SUV. The victim had a laceration to his head and a complaint of pain to his head. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital the victim’s condition was downgraded to life-threatening. Reports indicate SUV was traveling westbound on Lake Avenue and the bicyclist was attempting to cross Lake Avenue at Tecumseh Street northbound. A witness reported the bicyclist failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection as the SUV proceeded through the intersection on a green traffic light. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. This incident remains under investigation.
WOWO News
Man injured in tree stand accident in Lagrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Middlebury man was injured in a tree stand accident in Lagrange County on Monday. Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person seriously injured. On arrival, officers found that a 36-year-old Middlebury man had been removing a hang-on style tree stand from private property when the cables supporting the stand broke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Health department to host drive-through COVID-19 booster clinic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Department of Health will host a drive-through bivalent vaccine clinic on Thursday. The clinic will take place at the Allen County Health Department Medical Annex at 4813 New Haven Avenue from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bivalent vaccines target both the original stains of the virus and the Omicron variant.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Community Schools bus involved in Tuesday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No students were injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. Officers from the Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash around 8 a.m. on Cook Road, near Turnstone Blvd. On arrival, officers found two vehicles crashed into the rear of a school bus.
WOWO News
Two suffer minor injuries in morning crash involving a school bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says two people suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Lois Lane on a report of a crash with a school bus at 8:49 a.m. Police say a...
WOWO News
Yoder woman pleads guilty in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kaycee Reed, 29, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court Monday to reckless homicide. The Journal Gazette reports that the plea, if accepted by the judge, would dismiss a charge of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The plea deal calls for Reed to serve a six-year sentence, with three years suspended and two years served in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWO News
Wednesday Morning Fire Leaves One Person Injured In Waynedale
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews were called to a home in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive in Waynedale at around 1:43 A.M. Wednesday and found flames devastating a one-story home. Fire officials tell The Journal Gazette the sole adult at the house escaped outside, but suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. An initial cause of the blaze is still being determined as crews had the flames under control in about 20 minutes. No firefighters were hurt in the incident.
WOWO News
Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down
WARSAW, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says...
WOWO News
SACS Anticipates Lower Tax Rate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Residents in Southwest Allen County Schools can anticipate a lower tax rate even if voters renew the district’s operating referendum in November. According to The Journal Gazette, Director of Business Mark Snyder told the school board Tuesday that the 7,800-student district is internally projecting an 81.31-cent tax rate per $100 in assessed value, which is a decrease of 1.45 cents from this year’s certified rate of 82.76 cents. If the ballot measure is approved this November 8th, the 15-cent rate would let the district retain 46 positions currently supported by a referendum, including 43 classroom teachers, and it would provide funding for 26 additional positions, including 14 teachers. The budget hearing is slated for October 11, with adoption expected October 25th.
WOWO News
Auburn Ag Tech Startup Secures $3 Million In Funding
AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn-based agriculture Software-as-a-Service company has closed on a $3 million seed round of funding. Traction Ag Inc., which has developed a cloud-based financial management platform for farmers, says it will use the funding to further develop the platform and add to its engineering and customer service teams.
Comments / 0