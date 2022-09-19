Read full article on original website
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
8 Saints, 3 Ragin’ Cajuns Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums. 129 total modern-era nominees have been announced. The number will be trimmed down to 25 semifinalists in November, then down to 15 finalists in January, before the...
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of Regents budget meeting on Tuesday, he said so publicly. “Every student newspaper article in all the systems, if you pick them up, 95% of the information is negative,” Tate said. “The negative instinct is overwhelming in journalism. They cannot help themselves.”
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident
On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down at his usual cool down spot. He couldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
LSP Lt. placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
No, That Lafayette Police Car Was Not Stolen—But That Cop Was Definitely ‘Jamming’ NBA Youngboy
A viral video that was posted to Facebook earlier this week had viewers convinced that a Lafayette police unit was stolen. Chico Bling shared a status update on his Facebook page suggesting that a Lafayette Police Department cruiser had been "stolen" due to the fact that the driver was "jamming NBA Youngboy."
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
