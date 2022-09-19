Read full article on original website
Related
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
West Michigan Community Pet Clinic In Grand Rapids Offering Discounted Services
This week multiple pet agencies across West Michigan are teaming up to offer discounted veterinarian services for low-income pet owners in metro Grand Rapids. When is the Community Clinic for Cats & Dogs In Grand Rapids?. The next community clinic will be held at Sunshine Community Church on Coit Ave...
New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside
A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Lego Lovers Rejoice: Bricks And Minifigs Location Opening in Grand Rapids
Everything is awesome when Legos are involved, and if that's true: Grand Rapids is about to get a little more awesome. And it's not because our blue bridge looks like something that could easily be turned into a Lego kit (call me Lego, we could make tons of money on this idea.)
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Which Hand-Painted ‘Design and Drive’ Car at ArtPrize is Your Favorite?
ArtPrize 2022 is on and there is SO much cool art to check out all over Grand Rapids. Some of the larger pieces this year are now on display at Rosa Parks Circle: Hand-painted cars!. ArtPrize Design and Drive Art Contest. West Michigan Honda Dealers Design and Drive Art Contest...
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
How Did The Blue Bridge Becoming an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?
Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record
What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country
Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0