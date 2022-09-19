Read full article on original website
WNYT
High school football week 2 rolls into Saturday
Scotia traveling to Cohoes in Class B action while the Witches of Greenwich are hosted by Voorheesville on week 2 of the high school football season. Ashley Miller has the highlights on Big Board Sports.
Section IV Week 2 Scores and State Rankings
Week 2 of high school football provided plenty of action around Section IV, here are some scores from around the section this week.
New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap
Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin’s game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports...
