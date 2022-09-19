Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin’s game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports...

RIDGEFIELD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO