PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks
From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
Trot Away The Turkey With The Center For Human Services This Fall
The Center for Human Service's 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk is coming up. This great cause needs you, so that means you've gotta get off your hind quarters and get to walking or jogging!. Since we're all about to put on some extra holiday pounds, it's time to...
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Free Lunch For First Responders Gets Great Response at Centennial Park
A first responders lunch was held at Centennial Park Saturday from 11 - 1. About 125 first responders and their families attended the event, organized by Rep. Brad Pollitt of Sedalia. Lt. Mike Kehoe brought the Division of Tourism trailer with him and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Also in...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
A Missouri Corn Maze Gives 80’s Video Game Some Love! Want To Play?
The temperature at the time of this writing may not feel like fall, but for all intensive purposes, it is the fall season. When we start thinking about more fall-like activities. Perhaps going to a pumpkin patch, seeing the fall colors change, and seeing if you can make it through a corn maze.
Pettis County Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Training
Five personnel from Pettis County Fire Protection District attended swift water rescue training in Eureka this past weekend. Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding said “I am very proud of them for enduring this vigorous training. A total of 24 training hours were completed Saturday from 8:30 a.m., to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., with very few breaks.”
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/20)
September 16, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 17, 2022. Alarm in the 1000 block of NW 7/ HBO; Stealing in the 1000 block of NW 900/ Report taken; Property damage in the 100 block of NW 434/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken. Attempted...
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
Sedalia Police Reports For September 20, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of September 15th, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a report of a hit and run accident. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated another vehicle backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information. Officers were able to identify the other vehicle. Shaun C. Webb, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
