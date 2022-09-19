ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks

From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
LAURIE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Vintage Car#Car Show#Local Life#Car Club#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicle Shows#American#West Central
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Training

Five personnel from Pettis County Fire Protection District attended swift water rescue training in Eureka this past weekend. Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding said “I am very proud of them for enduring this vigorous training. A total of 24 training hours were completed Saturday from 8:30 a.m., to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., with very few breaks.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/20)

September 16, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 17, 2022. Alarm in the 1000 block of NW 7/ HBO; Stealing in the 1000 block of NW 900/ Report taken; Property damage in the 100 block of NW 434/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken. Attempted...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)

Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
CLINTON, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For September 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the evening of September 15th, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a report of a hit and run accident. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated another vehicle backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information. Officers were able to identify the other vehicle. Shaun C. Webb, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Oak Wilt Problem Discussed by Sedalia Council

Monday night's City Council meeting began with a presentation by Chris Rippey concerning Oak Wilt disease within the City of Sedalia. Rippey is a certified arborist who moved to Sedalia in April. He is a former arborist for the City of Seattle with 25 years of experience. Rippey tested several...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy