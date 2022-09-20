ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale online

By Kelly Woo
 2 days ago

Tonight is the time to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale online to see if both leads get engaged and live happily ever after (or at least for a few months). This season of ABC's popular dating show doubled down on love by featuring two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. They embarked on parallel journeys of love and now, we'll see if their remaining suitors — Erich for Gabby and Tino for Rachel — put on a ring on it.

The Bachelorette 2022 finale start time, channel

The Bachelorette season 19 finale airs tonight (Sept. 20) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (available via Fubo ).

Gabby and Rachel were announced as the Bacheloretttes at the end of The Bachelor 2022 finale , which wrapped up Clayton Echard's extremely messy journey to find love.

As the leads, they had 32 men vying for their roses and hearts. Host Jesse Palmer returned to oversee the proceedings, which saw the Bachelorettes cruising to European ports.

It's been quite the emotional journey to find love, with both women breaking down in tears multiple times. Now, they're on the precipice of happiness — or heartbreak.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale online right now. Plus, check out the promo:

How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelorette season 19 finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale in the US

In the U.S., Bachelor Nation fans can watch The Bachelorette 2022 finale Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV , Hulu With Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream .

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Pro Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites  such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more. View Deal

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelorette season 19 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelorette season 19 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cord cutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN .

How to watch The Bachelorette season 19 finale in the UK and Australia

Bad news for Brits and Aussies: The Bachelorette season 19 isn't airing on any UK or Australian channels.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelorette live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN .

The Bachelorette season 19: All about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

Gabriela Windey, known as Gabby, is a 31-year-old ICU nurse in Denver, Colorado. She was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for five years. In 2021, she received the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award for her service on the frontline of the pandemic, making her the first woman and NFL cheerleader to receive the honor.

Rachel Recchia is a 26-year-old commercial pilot and flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. She's a big Harry Potter fan and roots for the Chicago Cubs after spending her childhood in the Windy City.

Next: How to watch Chicago Fire, PD and Med 2022 online

