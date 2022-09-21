ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andor release date and time — how to watch the latest Star Wars show online right now

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

It's finally time watch Andor online, and it delivers the dawn of the rebellion. This series, which jump a little past the Obi-Wan Kenobi show's point on the timeline, but not too far, gives audiences deeper insights into the rebel pilot Cassian Andor, who was first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars story. The series looks to diverge from previous Star Wars shows in a very good way, too.

Andor release date, time and more

Release date and time: Andor episodes 1, 2 and 3 arrived on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET today (Wednesday, Sept. 21). Full release schedule below.
Cast: Diego Luna, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Joplin Sibtain, Kyle Soller, Dave Chapman, Denise Gough, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker
Showrunner: Tony Gilroy
Rating: TV-14

Unlike The Mandalorian , Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor is not about cool bounty hunters or Force-wielding heroes. It's about the people on the ground, and how push turns to shove, and how shove turns into saying "enough is enough."

As we've seen in the Andor trailers, this show finds Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before he's enlisted with the rebellion. A very stern Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) seems to be the man who will bring Andor into the fold.

Elsewhere in the series, we know that we'll see the returns of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). In terms of new characters, Kyle Soller told audiences at D23 2022 that his character is one we'll love to hate, while we know Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) is playing Cassian's adoptive mother Maarva.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Andor online, and you can see a "Special Look" preview below. Also, check out our spoiler-free Andor review , which covers the first four episodes (though we'll note that the Andor fan reactions are notably mixed). After you've watched the episodes, come back and see why we think Andor's Syril Karn is one of the best Star Wars villains in ages.

When does Andor come out on Disney Plus?

Andor's first three episodes arrive on Disney Plus starting Wednesday (Sept. 21), at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

Nine more episodes will arrive on the following Wednesdays. A full Andor schedule is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNWXr_0i1W7Qzl00

How to watch Andor internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Andor.

Andor episodes schedule

  • Andor episode 1: Sept. 21
  • Andor episode 2: Sept. 21
  • Andor episode 3: Sept. 21
  • Andor episode 4: Sept. 28
  • Andor episode 5: Oct. 5
  • Andor episode 6: Oct. 12
  • Andor episode 7: Oct. 19
  • Andor episode 8: Oct. 26
  • Andor episode 9: Nov. 2
  • Andor episode 10: Nov. 9
  • Andor episode 11: Nov. 16
  • Andor episode 12: Nov. 23

Star Wars: Andor trailers

The latest (and likely final) full trailer for Andor is all about assembling the rag tag group for the rebellion. And it also hints at how some are not as eager to go to war with the Galactic Empire than others.

The full official Andor trailer delivers our first glimpse at the returning Saw Gerrera, and it reveals that Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael is a good guy:

The first official Andor teaser trailer is very light on Mr. Andor himself — but filled with the point of view of regular civilians in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Andor poster

Our own rebel spy at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase relayed this photo of the Andor poster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077Axa_0i1W7Qzl00

(Image credit: Future)

Star Wars: Andor cast

The cast of Star Wars: Andor is led by Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Jeron Andor, a soldier, pilot and intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance. And Alan Tudyk will reprise his voice role as Cassian's droid sidekick, K-2SO.

Also reprising a longtime Star Wars role is Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, a leader of the Rebel Alliance.

As for new faces, Stellan Skarsgård has been cast as Luthen Rael, who seems to be a founding member of the Rebel Alliance. But fans on Reddit are speculating that he will play the bounty hunter Dengar, who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Clone Wars animated series.

Other Andor cast members include Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

At D23, we learned Soller is playing a villain. In his words, his character is the latest in the "a history of villains you love to hate."

Gael Garcia Bernal , Luna's co-star from Y Tu Mamá También, has been joking about how he'd love to show up in the series as one of Andor's "lost brother or something." So mark that under "nice if it happened, but not a sure thing."

Will other Rogue One cast members make appearances in Andor? It's extremely unlikely we'll see any of Cassian's actual Rogue One teammates, like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) or Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). However, O'Reilly's return as Mon Mothma gives us hope to see Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa.

Plus, Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. So it's not outside the realm of possibility he could show up in Andor.

The sizzle reel indicates the breadth and depth of Andor, since the creature department is working on over 200 named characters.

Star Wars: Andor plot

The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, which itself is set just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.

The 2016 film follows the story of a ragtag team of Rebel fighters who embark on a dangerous mission to steal the construction plans for the Death Star, the Galactic Empire’s planet-obliterating superweapon. As a longtime Rebel agent, Cassian helps lead the mission alongside Jyn Erso.

In Rogue One, Cassian revealed he has been fighting as a rebel since he was six years old, so the Andor series could include flashbacks to his childhood.

We also may see the origin story of Cassian's droid K-2SO, a former Imperial enforcer droid that was reprogrammed to assist the rebels.

Star Wars: Andor set photos

All the way from the Cleveleys coast of England, we've got our first set photos from Star Wars: Andor. The crew has apparently transformed a cafe into a setting we're not entirely familiar with, so the series may be charting new territories. Is the show transforming a modern cafe into a cantina, or something else entirely? We hope to find out soon.

