Motley Fool

Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today

Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MARKETS
International Business Times

New Experience Economy: The World Needs More Chief Experience Officers

In many ways, the pandemic forced people across the globe to build their sense of patience. While quarantines were imposed, people stayed indoors and waited for the world to open up again. However, now that retail, restaurants, tourism and entire economies have opened their doors once again, consumers' patience when interacting with companies is being severely tested. The solution starts with reimagining a new C-suite role: the Chief Experience Officer.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work

What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors

Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ESG is the Necessary Evil, and the Markets and Entrepreneurs are Taking Full Advantage

A few months ago, I published a piece arguing that ESG will become the new bottom line. This is not a politically motivated statement, and I don’t fully agree with the ESG approach. I do believe however, it is time to change, and it is time for executives, entrepreneurs, and investors to appreciate we are at an economic and societal transition point. This transition will force us to engage the consumer base more dynamically, while placing greater efforts to decarbonize our business operations. These issues are both good for business and good for society provided companies and investors are willing to take risk and change. Capitalism models should be leveraged to create profits while absorbing the societal problem-solving more systematically. Please note that I have adopted a rather broad definition of ESG in my analysis to ensure I capture the sustainability, clean tech, and climate risk investment trends.
ECONOMY
Healthcare IT News

Using AI and behavioral science to improve hospital operations

Behavioral science is used to get people to perform certain behaviors, including ones they may not typically embrace. Clinicians, especially surgeons, generally do not like to be told what to do, and certainly not by technology like artificial intelligence. Mudit Garg, CEO of Qventus, a vendor of AI-powered health IT,...
SCIENCE
cxmtoday.com

Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Judith Platz watched customer support go from the basement to the C-suite. It’s not going back.

It’s hard to overstate the impact the last two years of the pandemic have had on nearly every aspect of both being a customer and selling a product: from long queues outside shops, to the rush to modernize legacy content centers with cloud tools after support agents were forced to work from home, to learning to design digital experiences and virtual sales processes.
ECONOMY
mytotalretail.com

Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce

Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
RETAIL

