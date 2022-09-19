Read full article on original website
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season
Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark. They are more common in the Sunshine State...
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Chinese Jellyfish in Minnesota Lake
A Minnesota angler recently captured something state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Two & A Half Hour Fishing Battle Leads To 500-Pound North Carolina State Record Swordfish
Talk about a rewarding battle. According to Sport Fishing, 33-year-old Brandon Carney and his crew on his boat the “Willow-B” began their fishing trip off the shore of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina on August 21st. Carney, and his crew of Stephen Beaman, Joshua Meekins, Justin Meekins, Shelly Carney,...
Alligator Hunters Bag Huge 10-Foot, 2-Inch Mississippi State Record Female Gator
On August 28, Jim and Richie Denson, of Madison, Mississippi killed a state record alligator. They were alligator hunting on the Pearl River, approximately 5 miles north of Ross Barnett Reservoir, according to a Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDFWP) press release. “My brother Richie and I were...
Man Hilariously Flashes Lures In Front Of Bass Pro Shops Fish Tank To See If It Works
You’ve got people who try to fish and then you got this guy. One step ahead is a good way to be in the fishing game. Figuring out what works, what doesn’t and where the fish are at, are three things every fisherman wants to know when they hit the water. It can always be figured out using knowledge from experience and trial and error. But, everyone wants that extra hint to help the success come a little bit sooner. […] The post Man Hilariously Flashes Lures In Front Of Bass Pro Shops Fish Tank To See If It Works first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ramshorn Pack Bridge removed
On Friday, Helfrich Outfitter’s successfully removed the 40-foot-long, six foot wide and approximately 12,000-pound Ramshorn Pack Bridge from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The post Ramshorn Pack Bridge removed appeared first on Local News 8.
The 5 worst states for fishing and why anglers should avoid them
Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state. The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
Great site for the fishing and boating lover in your family
One of the best ways to bond with the little ones in your family is to take a family vacation. You might want to take them to the great outdoors, so they’re freed from the screens in their life. A great idea is to take them on a family fishing trip so they can learn to appreciate nature.
Seasonal scenes come to life in late summer
You can see it in your mind’s eye: the dew-dampened earth, the ferny forest floor, the cries of the crows, and the sharp taps of the woodpeckers making their late summer rounds. Our native fall wildflowers peeping from unlikely places—in deserted railway beds, in the creases of unkempt walkways,...
The Best Carp Baits of 2022
“Trash fish” inhabit a wide variety of environments, and the right carp bait will depend on the type of water and current conditions. These much-maligned creatures have long been treated as nothing more than dull, slimy intruders on our nation’s waterways. Despite their lowly reputation, carp are big, strong, and shockingly intelligent fish that are easily accessible to anglers most anywhere in the country. Carp’s expansive territory causes bait and fishing methods to differ extensively. The type of presentation you use in settings such as shallow rivers, still water, and weedy bottoms can vary drastically, and you need to consider them all in order to have success.
