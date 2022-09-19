Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”
NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located.
“ Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed .” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office
Sources tell us Durison has family in Joplin. He was awaiting extradition to Louisiana on Felony Fugitive Warrant.
