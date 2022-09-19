ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital.

Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located.

Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed .” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office

Sources tell us Durison has family in Joplin. He was awaiting extradition to Louisiana on Felony Fugitive Warrant.

