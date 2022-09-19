ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Outsider.com

Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why did Florida Georgia Line break up?

TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert's Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line's Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment

The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits "It's Embarrassing" That 'The Voice' Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Brad Paisley Delivers Unique 'Whiskey Lullaby' Duet With Caylee Hammack at ACM Party for a Cause: VIDEO

Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Looks Back on Her 'Amazing' Road to Country Music Superstardom in ACM Honors Speech

Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
MUSIC
