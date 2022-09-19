Read full article on original website
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
CMT revealed honorees for this year's CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 21). Five country artists will be recognized for their achievements in country music in the past year. This year's event will feature three first-time recipients, with Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes each being...
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, back in April, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when...
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kane Brown has earned a distinguished honor from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The country singer is this year's recipient of the Champion of Youth Award, which will be presented to him at the 75th National Youth of the Year Ceremony. The "Grand" singer is being recognized for...
Brad Paisley topped the bill at ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Tuesday. The fundraising concert benefits ACM Lifting Lives. That’s the “charitable arm of the Academy which works to lift lives through the power of music.” And they raised a bunch. There were live auctions held on stage for audience members to get a chance to sit on stage with each artist on the bill. A group paid $7,500 to sit beside Brad Paisley for his three song set.
America’s Got Talent provided a dream scenario Wednesday for country up-and-comers Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. The two acts got to perform with some superstars. You could hear the big collective screams. The occasion was the America’s Got Talent championship. And as everyone waited for the results, all 11...
Miranda Lambert was presented the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 15th Annual ACM Honors. The show, which was taped on August 24, aired on Tuesday and it was a spectacular celebration of country music. Lambert’s award was presented because she earned Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. In her speech, she reflected on that path. Check out a clip below.
Many of us recall that wild brief feud between Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, and Maren Morris. For those who don’t, here’s what happened… from the beginning:. Brittany posted a video to her Instagram of her putting on makeup, thanking her parents for not changing her gender when she went through her “tomboy phase” as a kid:
