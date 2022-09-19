ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

How to watch Titans vs. Bills for Monday Night Football, plus a prediction

Football fans get a double-dose of Monday Night Football in Week 2, with a pair of fascinating games to close out the second week of the season. The first sees Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans make the trip to the northeast to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live stream available on FuboTV).
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Person
Aj Brown
NBC Sports

Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF

The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF

If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Mnf#American Football#The Eagles Viking On Mnf#The Home Opener#Cousins
Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans: 4 takeaways after Week 2 loss vs. Bills on MNF

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry struggled big time as the Tennessee Titans were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, at Bills Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from their Week 2 matchup. The Bills defense held the Titans to just 187 total yards. The Titans also allowed the...
NASHVILLE, TN

