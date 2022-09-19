Read full article on original website
How to watch 49ers vs Broncos on NBC’s Sunday Night Football
NBC Sunday Night Football is back for its 17th season in 2022. While the broadcast returns to the Peacock network,
NFL・
Why there are two 'Monday Night Football' games in Week 2 that overlap
Normally, you’re used to a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 1. But that didn’t happen last week. Now, you’ve got two MNF games in Week 2: Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN, and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley - With Push from Tom Brady - Signs with Bucs
Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, just accepted his attractive offer to sign from none other than Tom Brady of the Bucs.
Bills’ Dane Jackson Suffers Neck Injury During ‘MNF’ vs. Titans
The 25-year-old cornerback exited Monday night’s game after a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.
Lions fans destroyed Matt Patricia after Darius Slay’s awesome MNF performance
One of Matt Patricia’s worst moves as head coach of the Detroit Lions came when he shipped Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lions fans laid into Patricia during Slay’s great effort on “Monday Night Football.”
Here's the entire 'Monday Night Football' schedule for the 2022 season
Monday Night Football is back on ESPN this season, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman taking over in the broadcast booth after they left FOX. But there will be a few times when you’ll hear Steve Levy and Co. on certain broadcasts, when ESPN and ABC will have doubleheaders that require a second crew.
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
SB Nation
How to watch Titans vs. Bills for Monday Night Football, plus a prediction
Football fans get a double-dose of Monday Night Football in Week 2, with a pair of fascinating games to close out the second week of the season. The first sees Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans make the trip to the northeast to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live stream available on FuboTV).
Bills’ Dane Jackson Speaks Out After Terrifying Injury During ‘MNF’
The defensive back exited the hospital earlier on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Vikings vs. Eagles: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for Monday Night Football
Football fans get a double-dose of Monday Night Football in Week 2, with a pair of fascinating games to close out the second week of the season. The second game sees Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings travel east to take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ (live stream available on FuboTV).
NBC Sports
Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF
The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
NBC Sports
Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF
If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans: 4 takeaways after Week 2 loss vs. Bills on MNF
Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry struggled big time as the Tennessee Titans were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, at Bills Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from their Week 2 matchup. The Bills defense held the Titans to just 187 total yards. The Titans also allowed the...
Chiefs vs Colts Prediction and Free Bet (Chiefs to Kick Colts While They’re Down)
The Patrick Mahomes Revenge Tour makes a stop in Indianapolis this week as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Colts. After Kansas City missed out on covering the spread against the Chargers thanks to a last-minute meaningless TD by LA, FanDuel Sportsbook is helping Chiefs fans with a $1,000 free bet for Week 3:
Zulgad: Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell will be tested by one-sided loss to Eagles
Kevin O’Connell has answered numerous questions about how he plans to handle adversity since being hired by the Vikings in February. But each response involved a hypothetical because the 37-year-old had experienced smooth sailing through his first offseason and training camp as head coach. That came to an end...
