Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again
Richard Sherman continues to troll his former quarterback on Twitter
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel to square off with the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Seahawks most responsible for Week 2 loss vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks came falling back down to earth against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 after the stunning Week 1 upset of the Denver Broncos. The 49ers dominated the game from the start, winning 27-7 on their home field even after the season-ending injury to Trey Lance. Seattle’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco
The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he and coach Nathaniel Hackett can improve
After the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to coach Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision-making, quarterback Russell Wilson publicly backed Hackett and said he believes in the coach. Hackett then came under scrutiny again in Week 2 after his slow decision-making forced the Broncos into two...
Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Didn't Look Very Good'; Time to Panic?
The Seahawks gave an embarrassing performance in their 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday
Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
AthlonSports.com
Denver Broncos Coach Makes Significant Decision Ahead Of Week3
It does not take a genius to see Broncos' rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be in a bit over his head. However, instead of jumping to any rash decisions Hackett is going to stick with his process. Nathaniel Hackett is making it clear he has no intentions of giving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Legion of Zoom? Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Respects Seahawks Defense
The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are seeking their first win against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) this weekend, and both teams are trying to grab an early-season victory while they are still adjusting to their new realities. Both the Falcons and Seahawks traded away their long-time quarterbacks this offseason and are turning...
AFC West Breakdown
Here are my fact-based takes on the AFC West after the first 2 weeks!. With the exception of a doubleheader for Monday Night Football, week 2 of the NFL season has come to a close. Over the offseason, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions and these matchups were highly anticipated. It was unknown how the season would play out and many expected it to be the most competitive division in football. It surely has been interesting, however, it has not been as competitive as expected(yet anyways). After beating the Chargers on TNF, the Chiefs are undefeated and lead the division. The Los Angeles Chargers fall into second with a record of 1-1.
Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson
Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
Yardbarker
Falcons have great chance to get back to .500 record
The Falcons are winless through two weeks of the 2022 season, one of two teams in the NFC who haven’t captured their first victory. However, the start of this season is different than 2021, despite being 0-2. The Eagles smothered the Falcons in the 2021 opener, then Atlanta was once again beat handily by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 2. This year, the Falcons have lost both of their matchups by one score to playoff-caliber teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Simmons Shares What He Thinks About Philadelphia Fans
He thinks people have the wrong idea about how he feels.
Comments / 0