Soccer

West Linn Tidings

West Linn girls soccer still unbeaten through first five matches

The Lions' defense has allowed just one goal, while the West Linn attackers have fired 12 shots into the back of the net. After only allowing one goal in five matches, the West Linn High School girls soccer team is hitting its stride as the nonleague season wraps up. West Linn (4-0-1) defeated Central Catholic 2-0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, marking the fourth shutout of the season for the Lions. As it stands, only one goal has crept past the defense, while West Linn has hit the net 12 times in its first five outings. "We trust each...
WEST LINN, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Prep scores and schedules (Sept. 20-26)

Here you'll find Washington and Columbia County high school scores and schedules for the week.Washington/Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Sept. 20-26) Tuesday, Sept. 20 Volleyball St. Mary's Academy 3, Tigard 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18) West Linn 3, Tualatin 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12) Banks 3, Warrenton 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17) Vernonia 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-22) Girls Soccer Tigard 7, McNary 0 Tualatin 3, Ida B. Wells 0 North Marion 2, Valley Catholic 1 Banks 2, Oregon Episcopal 1 Boys Soccer Oregon Episcopal 6, Banks 0 Tualatin 1, Gresham 0 Tigard 1, Clackamas 0 Lincoln 5,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
247Sports

Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. “It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “We realized the sound system wasn’t at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium.”
CORVALLIS, OR

