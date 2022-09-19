Read full article on original website
West Linn girls soccer still unbeaten through first five matches
The Lions' defense has allowed just one goal, while the West Linn attackers have fired 12 shots into the back of the net. After only allowing one goal in five matches, the West Linn High School girls soccer team is hitting its stride as the nonleague season wraps up. West Linn (4-0-1) defeated Central Catholic 2-0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, marking the fourth shutout of the season for the Lions. As it stands, only one goal has crept past the defense, while West Linn has hit the net 12 times in its first five outings. "We trust each...
Prep scores and schedules (Sept. 20-26)
Here you'll find Washington and Columbia County high school scores and schedules for the week.Washington/Columbia County Sports Scores and Schedule (Sept. 20-26) Tuesday, Sept. 20 Volleyball St. Mary's Academy 3, Tigard 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18) West Linn 3, Tualatin 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-12) Banks 3, Warrenton 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17) Vernonia 3, Faith Bible 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-22) Girls Soccer Tigard 7, McNary 0 Tualatin 3, Ida B. Wells 0 North Marion 2, Valley Catholic 1 Banks 2, Oregon Episcopal 1 Boys Soccer Oregon Episcopal 6, Banks 0 Tualatin 1, Gresham 0 Tigard 1, Clackamas 0 Lincoln 5,...
kmvt
Oakley uses all five sets to beat Carey and stay undefeated in conference play; prep sports roundup
Wendell puts five in the net to beat Kimberly and stay undefeated; prep sports scores. Wendell boys soccer, the 3A No. 1 in Idaho, stayed undefeated Monday night with a win at Kimberly. WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:20...
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks take down Dragons in Mid-Willamette volleyball
Brooklyn Willard had 16 digs, 12 assists and seven kills Tuesday to lead South Albany High to a three-set home sweep of Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 28-26. Sami Scott added 12 digs and seven kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists for the RedHawks. South...
Addison Vranes of Crater voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Crater’s Addison Vranes for being voted SBLive’s WaFdBank Oregon Girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11. Vranes, a junior goalkeeper on the Crater soccer team, stopped shot after shot after shot, coming up with 17 saves for the Comets in a 1-0 loss to North ...
Meet the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week (Sept. 12-18)
Here are the Oregon high school volleyball stars of the week for Sept. 12-18 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. — Emma Alewine, ...
Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. “It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “We realized the sound system wasn’t at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium.”
