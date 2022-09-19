Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘A complete mistake’: Officials criticize Measure 110 as Portland’s drug problems worsen
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
WWEEK
The Oregon Health Authority Says Measure 110 Treatment Network Finally Ready
Oregon’s first-in-the-nation experiment at shifting its response to drug use from law enforcement to treatment has gotten off to a slow start, but officials said today that the lengthy process of issuing grants totaling about $300 million to addiction service providers is complete. “Including the initial Access to Care...
philomathnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drugs hits ‘milestone’
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
opb.org
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Oregon State Hospital will start releasing patients facing criminal charges
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's only state-run psychiatric facility is so full that it's been ordered to start releasing patients early — specifically those who are awaiting trial for criminal charges. Starting Oct. 12, Oregon State Hospital will release 23 aid and assist patients, then continue to release a...
kbnd.com
More Money To Support Measure 110 Programs
SALEM, OR -- The Oregon Health Authority is rolling out the next phase of Measure 110. Passed by voters in 2020, the measure decriminalized user-amounts of many drugs and is supposed to fund more treatment options around the state. Tera Hurst is with the Health Justice Recovery Alliance, the group...
Faith Community, Activists Introduce ‘Evidence-Based’ Gun Control Measure to Ballot
An interfaith coalition has launched a ballot measure to curb gun violence through two practical safeguards. In November, Oregonians will have the opportunity to vote on Measure 114, which will require law enforcement-issued permits to purchase any firearm and which will restrict the purchase and sales of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Oregon tuition-free preschool delayed by weeks or months, families frustrated by lack of answers
Thousands of Oregon families who expected their children to start tuition-free state-provided preschool at the beginning of September have been told those plans are on hold and remain confused when their children will start school. The delay was caused by understaffing in the Early Learning Division, which has overseen the...
WWEEK
A Federal Judge Has Ordered the Release of More Than 100 Patients From the State’s Locked Psychiatric Hospital. No One Is Sure What Happens Next.
The Oregon State Hospital, the state’s locked psychiatric hospital, abruptly announced three weeks ago that, in response to an order by a federal judge, it would send more than 100 patients back to their respective counties early. Many of the facility’s patients face criminal charges and are being held...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
kykn.com
Chemeketa Community College Offers Free Commercial Driving License Trainings
Salem, Ore., September 15, 2022 — Chemeketa Community College, in partnership with Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon, will offer free Commercial Driving License (CDL), or truck driving training for thirty candidates for the next ten months. The training primarily takes place on the Chemeketa Salem campus at 4000 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem and with some classes on the Yamhill Valley campus at 288 NE Norton Lane in McMinnville.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon to Receive Historic Investment in Support of Behavioral Health
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Governor’s Office) Governor Kate Brown today joined the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to announce the approval of a Medicaid state plan amendment (SPA) for Oregon to provide qualifying community-based mobile crisis intervention services to Oregonians. This will be the first Medicaid SPA approval since the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law. The approval will allow the Oregon Health Authority to work with community partners to provide consistent and timely crisis and treatment services to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in communities across the state. The program will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year.
pdxmonthly.com
Meet Some of the Women Who Helped Shaped Oregon as We Know It
From securing the right to vote to leading the state in Salem to representing Oregonians in DC, we owe a lot to Redmond, Neuberger, Green, Kafoury & more. With Oregon guaranteed a female governor and going from one women in our congressional delegation to a possible whole bunch in the 2022 election, it might be hard to recall that not so long ago is was rare to see a women in a position of leadership in this state. Here are a few people who helped change that.
Here are the 20 best large employers in Oregon and SW Washington: Top Workplaces 2022
Meet the top 20 large employers - those with 500 or more employees - selected as the winners of this year’s Top Workplaces competition in Oregon and southwest Washington. The winners were selected by Energage, the research partner of The Oregonian/OregonLive. Energage administered surveys on employee engagement and selected and ranked the winners based on their survey scores.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
erienewsnow.com
Agencies working to recover missing paddleboarder in Oregon
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Multiple agencies responded to Collins Beach on Monday after a person last seen paddleboarding disappeared in the Columbia River. Speaking to FOX 12, the U.S. Coast Guard said the paddleboarder was a 42-year-old man who was seen struggling before going underwater and not coming back up.
philomathnews.com
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Is Celebrating Peace Trees With A Festival. Are You Going To Participate?
On September 21, the state of Oregon will celebrate the successful completion of a very special tree-planting initiative that has been ongoing for the past four years. The seeds of trees that were not destroyed by the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in the latter days of World War II were used to cultivate the seedlings that became the saplings. Officials report that during the course of a period of four years, 45 organizations that collaborated with the Oregon Department of Forestry to plant trees did so in a total of 35 different communities around the state of Oregon.
Record requests based on 2020 election fraud belief surges in Oregon
County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from "the big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they're already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon's 36 counties to speak...
