scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Multi-Center, Multi-Society Study of Impella-supported Patients with Cardiogenic Shock due to Myocarditis in Japan Achieves 30-day Survival of 77%
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Abiomed (ABMD) announces the result of a three-year, investigator-led study of all Impella-supported patients treated at 109 hospitals in Japan shows a 30-day survival rate of 77% for patients with cardiogenic shock due to myocarditis. This study is an update to a 2020 interim analysis and was announced at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005519/en/ The Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist heart pump delivers full cardiac support, allowing the heart to rest and enabling the heart to achieve its natural pumping function without additional support. This heart pump is designed for long-duration support, enables patient mobility and optimizes recovery by using real-time intelligence. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Newly developed endovascular catheter shows unprecedented ability to treat pulmonary artery obstruction
A device known as the BASHIR Endovascular Catheter (THROMBOLEX, Inc.) significantly reduces the size of blood clots lodged in the pulmonary arteries, leading to improvement in heart function in patients with pulmonary embolism, researchers from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University announced in a Late-Breaking Innovation session at the 2022 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Boston. The breakthrough is described in detail in a report simultaneously published online in the JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.
infomeddnews.com
XRHealth Reports Clinical Trial Finds that Virtual Reality Therapy May Serve as Effective Adjunct To Anesthesia For Surgical Procedures
The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in PLOS ONE demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth’s immersive virtual reality software.
RevBio Receives NIH Grant to Explore the Treatment of Vertebral Compression Fractures with Its Regenerative Bone Adhesive Technology
LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RevBio, Inc., announced that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health. This funding will allow the company to pursue the treatment of vertebral compression fractures with its patented bone adhesive technology known as Tetranite®. Because the osteoconductive bone adhesive is injectable, the material may be delivered in a minimally invasive procedure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005501/en/ Pre-clinical testing of the percutaneous injection of TETRANITE to treat a vertebral compression fracture. (Photo: Business Wire)
hcplive.com
CPAP Improves Outcomes for Hospitalized Patients With OSA, Cardiovascular Disease
High CPAP adherence also resulted in a significant protective effect on the 30-day readmission for beneficiaries with heart failure. While cardiovascular disease and obstructive sleep apnea are comorbid conditions for many, high adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) results in much better outcomes for hospitalized patients. A team, led...
neurologylive.com
Cipaglucosidase Alfa/Miglustat Shows Beneficial Treatment Effects for Patients With Late-onset Pompe Disease
Most ambulatory patients had improved pulmonary functions and biomarker outcomes with cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat that were sustained through a less than 36-month follow-up period. Over the course of 36 months, cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat, an investigational treatment from Amicus Pharma for late-onset Pompe disease (LOPD) displayed a safety profile similar to approved enzyme...
